Google named business of year by Nebraska Diplomats

Nebraska's largest economic development organization has recognized Google as its Business of the Year for its investments in the state.

Dan Harbeke, head of public policy and external affairs, accepted the award from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development on behalf of Google during the Nebraska Diplomats Banquet on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney.

Google is investing at least $750 million more in Nebraska by building its first Omaha data center, along with an addition to its Papillion data center. This latest investment, along with $600 million in 2019, will put the company's total investment in operations in the state at over $1 billion, Nebraska Diplomats said in a news release.

In addition, Google has provided nearly $2.4 million in free search advertising to area organizations. The organization also cited Google's efforts to bring digital skills training, with Grow with Google teaming up with more than 80 organizations to train more than 56,000 Nebraskans through partners such as public libraries, chambers of commerce and community colleges.

"Google’s contributions to grow communities and enhance the Good Life are numerous," Nebraska Diplomats said. "Google’s commitment to technology enablement is bringing added focus and results through Nebraska’s 21st-Century tech transformation."

In Nebraska, Google.org has awarded more than $2 million in grants to nonprofits and other organizations, according to the release. Google for Nonprofits has supported 1,227 Nebraska nonprofits since 2011.

With Google's Impact Challenge assistance, CareerLadder is helping create career pathways for immigrants and refugees, Native360 Loan Fund is providing affordable capital and technical assistance to Native American business owners and Metropolitan Community College is preparing Omaha Correctional Center residents for successful job re-entry, among other projects.

Nebraska Diplomats also highlighted the City of Holdrege and the City of Gothenburg with its Community of the Year honors; State Sen. Matt Williams, board chair of Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg, as its Diplomat of the Year; and Ricketts with its Ambassador Plenipotentiary recognition. The group represents more than 280 business executives and community leaders in Nebraska.