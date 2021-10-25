Government recap: La Vista issues bonds for sports complex; residents recognized for service, giving aid

The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, Oct. 19 for their separate, scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.
La Vista
In La Vista, the city council authorized the issuance of Economic Development Fund bonds in the principal amount of up to $3.5 million, awarded to Omaha Multi-Sport Complex, Inc., doing business as (dba) Nebraska Multisport Complex. This is Phase 1 for the long awaited development of a multifaceted sports area and related facilities near Interstate 80 at 120th Street and Eastport Parkway.
Nebraska Multisport already has letters of intent from local, regional and national sports organizations for events and tournaments, Executive Director Craig Scriven told the council. Mayor Doug Kindig said city staff has reviewed and scrutinized the project and the letters.
“The numbers make sense,” Kindig said. “This is not a giveaway. It’s an investment.”
Phase 1 is comprised of 12 synthetic playing fields and related parking, concessions and other amenities. Work has already begun on the Championship Field Complex, allowing for different configurations for soccer, field hockey, baseball, lacrosse or other kinds of turf sports.
Nebraska Multisport estimates a construction period impact of $28.2 million, including $11 million in labor income. They project an annual economic impact of $9.9 million, with $401,000 each year affecting local sales and lodging tax. This include 32,100 unique overnight visitors to regional events each year with $243 in person spending per day, and 39,200 local visitors to the complex generating $57 in person spending per day.
Phase 2 expansion plans are fluid, but may contain tennis courts and an auditorium.
The city council took time to recognize Public Works Director Joe Soucie for his 35 years of service to La Vista, working his way from the bottom up. Mayor Kindig also proclaimed the week National Police Week and thanked the members of the La Vista Police Department.
“The last few years have been extremely difficult, and we are extremely lucky (to have them),” Kindig said.
Kindig also swore in the members of the Mayor’s Youth Council, lauding their volunteerism in service to the city.
“They bring us a different perspective, which is important in government,” he said.
The La Vista City Council also took the following action:
• Approved an ordinance for the city to proceed with construction improvements (a parking garage) within vehicle Off-street Parking District No. 2, and act as the dispersing agent for the bond issue for $13.5 million. Work on the parking garage for City Centre will begin as soon as the Chili’s restaurant is demolished, possibly in January.
• Approved the Water Franchise Agreement with Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) for the next 25 years.
• Approved a professional services agreement with METALAB to provide conceptualization and optimization services associated with the “iconic feature” over the 84th Street Underpass for $43,900. This “La Vista Gateway” is conceived as a series free-span structures integrated into the landscape, roadway, pedestrian pathways and flatwork.
• Approve a Workiva software implementation and design for $79,880 for new budgeting software.
• Approved moving the “No Parking This Side of Street” signage from the north side of Josephine Street (from 72nd to 74th streets) to the south side of the Josephine Street. Area residents had been having trouble with mail delivery. In addition, establish a “No Parking Anytime” zone on the north side of Josephine Street (from 72nd Street to the east entrance of Josephine Court) to address distance issues for vehicles traveling uphill going westbound.
• Authorize the purchase of a new sewer jet truck from Sewer Equipment of America from Dixon, IL for $245,000. The Sewer Division uses a sewer jet truck in flushing operations in the City’s sanitary sewer infrastructure. It is also a critical piece of equipment in emergency sewer plug situations. The current sewer jet truck is 10 years old, and over the past two years has been out of service for repairs several times. The measure was pushed through quickly.
Papillion
In Papillion, the city council failed to approve services for a topographic survey by Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner Inc. for street extensions at North Beadle, North Osage and East Third streets. The survey is required for the 2021-2022 Street Extensions project.
Though the vote was four to one, three members of the council were absent, and it takes five votes to pass a measure. However, the council may return to the proposal should one of the absent members ask for a motion to reconsider.
The survey received pushback from residents of the effected survey area, who were not keen on street projects -- and the potential traffic increase in their neighborhood. Councilman Steve Engberg voted no on the traffic survey, noting the concerns.
“There’s a part of me that says ‘the public doesn’t want it changed,’ and I have a hard time voting to spend $119,000 when people that live there tell me it is going to affect their lives in a negative way, and they don’t see a need for it,” Emberg said.
The Papillion City Council also took the following action:
• Approved a revised preliminary plat for Phase 3 of Belterra, located on the southwest corner of South 114th Street and Schram Road. The applicant is Felker Family Farms, LLC. 437 single-family residential lots were included in Phase 1 and Phase 2. Phase 3 is for eight outlots, including post-construction Stormwater Management Facility, green space, land deemed unbuildable due to an existing OPPD transmission line easement (a public trail is proposed within these outlots), a public park, public pedestrian easements, and a storm sewer and drainage easement.
• Approved a preliminary plat for the property generally located on the northwest corner of South 132nd Street and Highway 370 (Black Elk Industrial.) It is proposed to consist of two lots and one outlot. The proposed LI zoning is consistent with the future land-use designation of Mixed Use 2: Commercial/Industrial and Industry. The applicant is NP Dodge.
• Tabled the approval of a Class I liquor license for SKPN, LLC dba Sushi Karma, 248 Olson Drive, Suite 101, and Manager Application for Teresa A. Helenihi.
• Approved a Class C liquor license for Taita LLC dba Mas Chingon, 7902 Towne Center Parkway, Suite 121, and Manager Application for Jose C. Dionicio.
• Approved a Special Use Permit to allow body art services as a permitted use at 815 Tara Plaza. The applicant proposes to open an “art-gallery-style” tattoo shop. The space will also include an area for artwork and retail sales. The applicant is Jennifer Simmons (Simmons Body Art Services.)
• Approved a Public Property Lease with William J. Bima, Jr., and Rosavone F. Bima. It would allow the Bimas to use approximately 155 square feet of sidewalk right of way on Lariat Circle east of Chisholm Trail for a privacy fence so their mature trees will not be disturbed.
• Approved the Corporate Manager Application for Jason A Link, Buffalo Wild Wings #212, 11651 S 73rd St., Suite 100, for Buffalo Wild Wings’ Class I liquor license.
• Tabled a vote on a change to zoning regulations for residential trash enclosures.
Sarpy County
At the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting, Brooklyn Chickering and John Holmes received Civilian Recognition Awards from Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis for coming to the aid of a man injured in a motorcycle crash last spring. Jessica Crowder, who was not on hand for the ceremony, was also recognized.
On May 29, Ace Schlund received critical injuries when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi that turned in front of him. Chickering, Crowder and Holmes provided aid to Schlund before paramedics arrived, greatly improving his chances of survival.
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners also took action on the following:
• Approved agreement with Carlson West Povondra Architects (CWP) for wayfinding master planning for $99,940. The project includes master planning and signage guidelines for interior and exterior signage at the main courthouse, important for citizen wayfinding and improving courthouse customer service as the campus continues to evolve. The master plan will be transferable to other county buildings and should be completed by spring 2022.
• Awarded a contract to Bush Turf, Inc. for $196,650 to replace sod in the outfield and along foul lines at Werner Park, approximately 93,000 square feet. This is the first time the grass has been replaced since the park was built.
• Directed the county treasurer to commence suit and prosecute any distress warrants uncollected from Gretna Sanitation for $1,594.49, Kid’s Roundup c/o Dan Huffman for $847.88 and Soil Dynamics Composting Farm, Inc. for $2,407.01. The submitted request is for business that remain open but for which seize-able property was unable to be located.