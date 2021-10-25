Government recap: La Vista issues bonds for sports complex; residents recognized for service, giving aid

• Approve a Workiva software implementation and design for $79,880 for new budgeting software.

• Approved moving the “No Parking This Side of Street” signage from the north side of Josephine Street (from 72nd to 74th streets) to the south side of the Josephine Street. Area residents had been having trouble with mail delivery. In addition, establish a “No Parking Anytime” zone on the north side of Josephine Street (from 72nd Street to the east entrance of Josephine Court) to address distance issues for vehicles traveling uphill going westbound.

• Authorize the purchase of a new sewer jet truck from Sewer Equipment of America from Dixon, IL for $245,000. The Sewer Division uses a sewer jet truck in flushing operations in the City’s sanitary sewer infrastructure. It is also a critical piece of equipment in emergency sewer plug situations. The current sewer jet truck is 10 years old, and over the past two years has been out of service for repairs several times. The measure was pushed through quickly.

Papillion

In Papillion, the city council failed to approve services for a topographic survey by Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner Inc. for street extensions at North Beadle, North Osage and East Third streets. The survey is required for the 2021-2022 Street Extensions project.