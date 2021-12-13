Government recap: New boundaries approved

PAPILLION/LA VISTA -- The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, Dec. 7, for their separate scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Without much debate, the La Vista City Council passed its new ward boundaries, as required by state law every census. State statute requires the range of deviation between ward population changes cannot exceed 10%, and each voting precinct cannot include more than two wards in its boundaries.

The council selected “option two,” one of the two options created by staff. Every ward sees a little give and take within its boundaries. While current city council members will continue to represent the wards they were elected to, those areas may no longer include their home residence.

Specifically, Ward 2 Councilwoman Terrilyn Quick would have in run in Ward 1 should she choose, just as Ward 4 Councilman Kelly Sell will have to run in Ward 2.

“Either way, we are here to represent La Vista," Sell said.

The New La Vista ward boundaries are defined by:

Ward One

• North boundary: North corporate limits from Gertrude Street to the northeast corner of Block 1003 of Census Tract 010615.

• East boundary: East corporate limits from the northeast corner of Block 1003 of Census Tract 010615 to south corporate limits at 66th Street and Giles Road.

• South boundary: South corporate limits from 66th to 72nd Street, 72nd Street to Valley Road, and Valley Road to Edgewood Boulevard.

• West boundary: Edgewood Boulevard from Valley Road to Park View Boulevard, Park View Boulevard to Lillian Avenue, Lillian to 77th Avenue, 77th Avenue to Terry Drive, Terry Drive to Joseph Avenue, Joseph to 75th Avenue, 75th Avenue to Josephine Street, Josephine to 76th Street, 76th to Gertrude Street, Gertrude Street northwesterly to corporate limits.

Ward Two

• North boundary: North corporate limits from 96th to Gertrude Street.

• East boundary: Beginning at north corporate limits and Gertrude Street, Gertrude to 76th Street, 76th to Josephine Street, Josephine Street to 75th Avenue, 75th to Joseph Avenue, Joseph Avenue to Terry Drive, Terry Drive to 77th Avenue, 77th to Lillian Avenue.

• South boundary: Lillian Avenue to Park View Boulevard, Park View Boulevard to 78th Street, from 78th Street and Park View Boulevard along the southerly boundary of Block 3004 of Census Tract 010614 to 84th Street, from the southwest corner of Block 3004 of Census Tract 010614 at 84th Street continuing westerly along the south boundary of the Park View Heights, Park View Heights Second Addition, S & S’s Harvest Hill, and Southwind Two subdivisions to 96th Street.

• West boundary: 96th Street from Granville Parkway north to corporate limits at Harrison Street.

Ward Three

• North boundary: Brentwood Drive from 96th to 92nd Street, 92nd Street to Granville Parkway, Granville Parkway to Elm Drive, Elm Drive to the south boundary of Park View Heights Second Addition, from Elm Drive continuing easterly along the south boundary of the Park View Heights Second Addition and Park View Heights subdivisions to 84th Street, from the southwest corner of Block 3004 of Census Tract 010614 at 84th Street continuing easterly along the southerly boundary of Block 3004 of Census Tract 010614 to 78th & Park View Boulevard, Park View to Edgewood Boulevard, Edgewood Boulevard to Valley 2 Road, Valley Road to 72nd Street.

• East boundary: 72nd Street from Valley Road to south corporate limits at Giles Road.

• South boundary: South corporate limits from 72nd Street to 96th Street.

• West boundary: 96th Street from south corporate limits at Giles Road to Brentwood Drive.

Ward Four

• North boundary: North corporate limits from Giles Road to 104th Street, continuing along the west and south boundaries of the Cimarron Woods subdivision to 96th Street, easterly along the south boundary of the Southwind Two, S&S’s Harvest Hill, and Park View Heights Second Addition to Elm Drive.

• East boundary: Elm Drive from the south boundary of the Park View Heights Second Addition subdivision to Granville Parkway, Granville Parkway to 92nd Street, 92nd Street to Brentwood Drive, Brentwood Drive to 96th Street, 96th Street to south corporate limits.

• South boundary: South corporate limits from 96th Street to I-80 and approximately West Giles Road, excluding land area bounded by corporate limits but not within the City.

• West boundary: West corporate limits from approximately West Giles Road and I- 80 north to Giles Road and Harrison Street.

In La Vista, the council:

• Presented a certificate of appreciation to Pam Buethe of the city clerk’s department for 15 years of service.

• Approved a pubic unit development site plan amendment and replat to allow for the construction of a multi-tenant commercial strip center and two standalone restaurants, located on approximately 3.29 acres in Southport West, northwest of the intersection of Giles Road and Southport Parkway, south of the Embassy Suites hotel.

• Approved an application by Nebraska Dog Trainers, LLC for a conditional use permit to operate indoor dog training courses. They will offer private one-on-one dog obedience training lessons, daytime boarding and training services for up to five dogs. The tenant bay located at 10620 Chandler Road.

• Approved an application for a conditional use permit by Connect Human Performance, LLC, to operate an indoor athletic training gym at 14565 Portal Circle. The proposed training gym will offer semi-private training lessons for up to eight individuals at a time and will be operated out of a 3,600 square foot industrial tenant bay.

Authorized a series of zoning text amendments, being referred to as a “zoning clean-up”, to provide clarification, address inconsistencies, and modernize portions of La Vista’s Zoning Ordinance. La Vista’s current zoning ordinance was adopted in 2001. This zoning clean up addresses short-term needs and concerns until a completed zoning rewrite scheduled in the City’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP) to begin in fiscal year 2023. The zoning text amendments proposed in this “clean up” are summarized as follows:

• Added “micro distillery” to the microbrewery uses in La Vista’s industrial districts in addition to an associated definition.

• Removed the “automotive rental” use from the I-1 light industrial zoning district. This use would still be present in the I-2 heavy industrial zoning district.

• Made the animal specialty services use title in the industrial and commercial districts match (except where there are limitations on outdoor runs and overnight boarding) for consistency.

• Changed the allowance for the number of people that can work at a home occupation from the current “residents + 1 employee” to “residents +1 person” (whether a partner, employee or volunteer) to close a loophole that would allow many individuals to work out of a home. This provides more clarity to the current intended requirement.

• Reorganized regulations for home occupations by moving requirements out of the definitions section and into Section 7.10 to make the requirements easier to find and communicate to applicants.

• Changed the per-unit lot size requirement for multi-family housing in the R-3 zoning district from 2,250 to 3,000 square feet per unit for the first 4 units, then 1,500 square feet per each additional unit. This establishes consistency between the zoning regulations of La Vista and Papillion, and reduces the required lot size for multi-family developments with a greater number of units.

• Introduced some permitted and permitted conditional commercial land uses to La Vista’s C-3 Highway Commercial and Office Park District, that are consistent with the intent of the district, such as” aquarium or planetarium, amusement/commercial indoor, drug store, specialty food store, nightclub, and mixed-use commercial (office units over storefronts).

• Replaced “building inspector” at various points in the text with “chief building official.”

• Replaced “city planner” at various points in the text with “community development director” or “community development department” depending on applicability.

• Introduced the data center use into the I-2 heavy industrial zoning district, in addition to the associated definition, to provide clarification on the use type. This use is currently permitted under the Business Services use.

• Added definitions to Article 2 for terms such as “heavy construction contractors” (facilities permitted in I-2), “specialty food stores” (permitted in C-3), “artist studio space” (proposed to be permitted in I-1), “fast casual restaurant” (permitted in C-3), etc. to provide clarity.

• Added verbiage to Section 6.04 to clarify that the start of construction equates to the commencement of a land use when pertaining to the expiration date of conditional use permits, to conform to standard language included in La Vista’s draft conditional use permits.

• Added verbiage to Section 5.15.04 to allow for administrative extensions of the expiration date for planned unit development site plans for up to 12 months for extreme circumstances, specifically pertaining to the start of construction.

• Made pre-application meetings for design review projects required as opposed to optional

• Introduced setback exemptions for center identification signs in the MU-CC district to be consistent with building setbacks (except that center identification signs still cannot be placed within the sight triangle). These changes will now coincide with earlier changes to monument signs.

• Allowed for crushed rock parking areas within the TA zone for outdoor recreational uses, until such time that properties would be rezoned. Recreational facilities in the TA zone would still be required to provide paved parking stalls and walkways in both number and design to comply with ADA requirements.

• Pertaining to La Vista’s landscaping requirements, specified the minimum size required at installation for shrubs and ornamental grasses.

• Introduced an artist studio space use in the I-1 light industrial zoning district.

• Introduced a smoke shop and tobacco store use within the C-1 zoning district with an associated definition and land use standards that establish physical buffer requirements between any smoke shop and tobacco store/liquor store and any school, daycare facility, park, church, or other smoke shop and tobacco store/liquor store.

• Changed the definition of “lot” to be consistent with zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations.

• Clarified the signage allowance for coffee kiosks with only drive-thru access.

Amended the municipal code to update and place all penalties relating to the required removal of Animal Excrement under §95.99. The fees are updated from those set in 1981 to:

-- First offense: $50 to $100 (from $15 to $50.)

-- Second offense: $100 to $200 (from $25 to $75.)

-- Third offense: $200 to $500 (from $50 to $100.)

-- Fourth and above offenses: $500 (from $100.)

• Approved an amendment to the Douglas and Sarpy Mutual Aid Interlocal Cooperation Agreement adding the Village of Boys Town to the Agreement. The cities of La Vista, Papillion, Omaha, Bellevue, Ralston, Valley, Waterloo, Bennington, along with Sarpy and Douglas County, entered into an agreement for Law Enforcement Mutual Aid in July 2020. The Village of Boys Town is requesting to join the agreement.

• Awarded a contract to NL&L Concrete, Inc. of Ralston for the demolition and site preparation of the former Chili’s in the La Vista City Centre for $87,700.00.

• A resolution has been prepared authorizing a professional services agreement with Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner, Inc, (TD2) to produce a boundary and topographic survey of the area in and around the Central Park Pavilion project for $8,875.

• Authorized the purchase of La Vista branded merchandise for $10,000.

In Papillion, the city council:

• Selected council member Steve Engberg as the council president for one year. Engberg will preside at city council meetings when the mayor is absent.

• Approved a revised preliminary plat for R & R Commerce Park South, land located at the southeast corner of South 156th Street and Schram Road. The park will consist of six LI Limited Industrial lots, and five LI Outlots. The property owner is Aurora Business Park II, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

• Authorized the city’s participation in national opioids settlements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson), the McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The Nebraska Attorney General has invited the city to be a “participating subdivisions” in the settlement, receiving direct shares of yearly payments from the settlement fund. The Nebraska Attorney General has estimated the J&J settlement will provide annual payments from $1,400 to $7,500 for 10 years. The distributors’ settlement will provide annual payments from $7,000 to $9,400 for 18 years. The money can fund the use of the Naloxone antidote by emergency responders, training to first responders regarding opioid abuse, and general public information and publicity about opioids.

• Approved the corporate manager application for Arissa L. Trefz of Trusty Bolt, Inc., d/b/a Wine Cellar 510, 7474 Towne Center Parkway, Ste 105 for a Class CK liquor license. The Nebraska Liquor Control Act requires approval by the local governing body for any change in manager for corporate liquor license holders.

Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners included:

• Welcoming Papillion La Vista South High School volleyball players Stella Adeyemi, Ava Legrand and Lauren Medeck, and formally congratulated the team for winning the 2021 Class A State Volleyball Championship on Nov. 6. PLSHS Volleyball captured their fifth Class A state title by defeating Millard West in straight sets. The team finished with a perfect 39-0 record.

• Authorized the county treasurer to issue tax sale certificates to the county of Sarpy on all parcels of real estate which failed to sell for want of bidders at annual tax sale, and upon which taxes have been delinquent for three or more years.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W Lincoln St. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

