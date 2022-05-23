Government Recap: New projects and training exercises

LA VISTA/PAPILLION -- The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, May 17 for their scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.

In La Vista, a resolution to approve an amendment to a Planned Unit Development site plan and a replat for Southport West, for the construction of a restaurant and a hotel, led to an unexpected surprise.

Unbeknownst to the city council prior to the meeting, the restaurant will be more than an eatery, but a sort of sports bar/game park for adults. Known as Smash Park, the small-franchise’s biggest draw is indoor and outdoor Pickleball courts.

For the uninitiated, pickleball has been called a hybrid, smaller version of tennis -- or a full-size version of ping-pong. Either way, the developer reports it is the fastest growing sport in the United States.

Smash Park’s 17,000 square feet will also feature cornhole, shuffleboard, bocce ball, foosball, table and arcade games, plus televised sports and pub-style food. Based in Des Moines, the restaurant group has a location in Pella, Iowa, and another planned in Minneapolis in addition to La Vista.

Nearby, a planned Home2Suites hotel will feature 150 rooms. The 10-acre project will be located between the La Vista Embassy Suites and Cabela’s near the interstate.

In keeping with the new construction theme, the city council also received a 2022 first quarter report from Grow Sarpy, the county’s economic development agency. While final numbers have yet to be figured, Grow Sarpy’s Josh Charvat reported the county’s new growth and construction continues apace, but not at the record-setting levels reported in the last five years.

This is primarily due to permits for the massive projects at Google and Meta having been previously issued, though the construction of those and other ventures goes on.

However, substantial projects are on the horizon, as the council approved an amendment to the 2022 budget and approved the $54 million budget for 2023 of the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency, plus two other items related to the organization.

The 40-year sewer project, which broke ground last month, will open the southern half of Sarpy County to future economic growth.

“This is the biggest development project in the state,” Mayor Douglas Kindig said.

In other news, La Vista is saying goodbye to two law enforcement officials. La Vista Police Officer Mike Loyd is leaving the department to take a position with Hausmann Construction, and he is taking K-9 Officer Vinny along with him. The council approved Vinny’s transfer of ownership to his partner, on the condition of replacing him.

Police Chief Bob Lausten said a $10,000 donation from K.E. Flex Contracting will be used for a new K-9 cop, and Loyd will help in the training.

“My heart will forever be with the city,” Loyd said.

The city council proclaimed the week of May 15 through May 21 as National Public Works Week in La Vista, recognizing the contributions public works staff make to health, safety and comfort of the city’s citizens though the efficient operation of streets, parks, sewers, snow removal and public facilities.

In a sad coda, Kindig ended the meeting with a moment of reflection for Ryan Larsen, a La Vista 12 year old, on the one-year anniversary of his disappearance.

“Members of the community are still holding out some measure of hope. I guess that’s what makes us a community,” Kindig said.

In Papillion, the city council’s meeting was mostly a pro-forma affair to approve a change of zone, final plat and six agreements for a 111-acre mixed-used town center type development on the northwest corner of South 84th Street and Highway 370.

Grading has already begun on what was Trumble Farms. On Wednesday, the Papillion Fire Department held a training exercise, burning two of the property’s remaining structures.

The area, which has been referred to as “The Tower District”, will have 85 lots of businesses, restaurants, a grocery store, single-family homes, cottages, townhomes and a senior living facility when completed. Developers have compared it to the Aksarben Village in Omaha.

Brent Beller, a commercial real estate attorney with Fullenkamp, Jobeun, Johnson & Beller, represents the project.

“All told, when we started this in 2019 to where we are now, for a project of this magnitude, it’s kudos to the development team but really it’s also kudos to City of Papillion and the staff,” Beller said.

“We wanted to blend and create a true mixed-use center for your town, and we think we did that.”

Not everyone was delighted with the project, however. Several opponents had concerns about possible flooding, potential traffic issues and children’s safety at nearby Trumble Park Elementary, including area resident Carol Kunz.

“I’m not happy. I realize most of you are men, and men don’t think,” Kunz said, gesturing to the council. “I’m a woman, and I know, men don’t think. But, it’s already a done deal. I can’t do anything about it except complain.”

Except for abstentions by Councilman Steve Sunde of Ward 3, the council unanimously passed all items associated with the development.

In action, the council:

• Approved an agreement with Lueder Construction for $684,770 to remodel Fire Station No. 3 in downtown Papillion. When constructed, the building was not designed for full-time use with living quarters. After 30 years, the station “makeover” will include various structural improvements, new HVAC systems and new amenities for the firefighters. Funding comes from the federal CARES act.

• Approved the third amendment to 370 North Subdivision Agreement, regarding sewers, storm sewers, paving, etc., located at South 150th Street and Highway 370.

• Approved a final plat and an amendment to the subdivision agreement for Phase 4 of Granite Falls North for Lots 290–403, to be developed as single-family residential housing, located at South 114th Street and Cornhusker Road.

• Approved applications to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for a Class C permit to Aaron M. Purdum as the corporate manager for Fareway Stores Inc., doing business as Fareway Stores #049 and Robert T. Burke as the corporate manager for Kwik Shop Inc., doing business as Kwik Shop #687 for a Class D liquor license.

• As in La Vista, the Papillion City Council approved an amendment to the 2022 budget and approved the $54 million budget for 2023 of the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency. Mayor David Black also declared the week as National Public Works Week.

• Black proclaimed May 21 as Kids to Parks Day, encouraging families to get outdoors and visit local parks and public lands.

• The mayor also noted that the Papillion half-marathon on May 15 drew participants from 14 different states and from as far away as New York.

Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners included:

-- Approved temporary speed limit reductions and installation of corresponding speed limit signs:

• 40 mph to 35 mph for a portion of Buffalo Road from Highway 34 north to the City of Omaha wastewater treatment plant entrance, located at 15705 Harlan Lewis Road.

• 55 mph to 35 mph for a portion of Buffalo Road from 15705 Harlan Lewis Road north approximately 1.5 miles to the City of Bellevue's corporate limits.

The temporary speed reduction was a request by the City of Bellevue Public Works on behalf of Offutt Air Force Base for safety reasons, as the base hauls out broken concrete and hauls in dirt to repair runways and facilities damaged in the 2019 floods. The speed reduction should last through June.

-- Like La Vista and Papillion, Sarpy County is also a partner in the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency. The commissioners approved the same amendments and budget proposals.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W. Lincoln St. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.