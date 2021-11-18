Government Recap: Orchard becomes Papillion’s Deputy Police Chief

• Approved an amendment to the city budget to adjust for unforeseen expenses related to carryover projects not finalized and fully paid for during the final month of the 2020/2021 fiscal year in September. This amendment would increase the current expenditures by $35,760,731 and increase revenues by $13,111,899 to Papillion’s 2021/2022 budget.

• Approved a request for a Special Use Permit to allow Commercial Recreation (Controlled Impact) as a permitted use at 841 Tara Plaza. The former owner of The Fireside Banquet Room had a non-transferrable Special Use Permit. The new owners, Elegant Edge Events, plan to utilize the property for the same small parties and events primarily on weekends and evenings for around 100 guests. Typically, parties and events end by 11 p.m.

• Approved a second amendment to the 370 North Mixed Use Development Agreement to allow vehicles to be displayed around the monument signs for one of the auto dealerships, considered important to draw customers. Landscaping and design will complement the development area. The display would be limited to 12 vehicles. This development is at the I-80 and Highway 370 junction, planned to be a “gateway” to Papillion from the interstate.

• Approved the posting of the annual occupation tax report on the city’s website, papillion.org.