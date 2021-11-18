Government Recap: Orchard becomes Papillion’s Deputy Police Chief

PAPILLION/LA VISTA -- The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, Nov. 16 for their scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.
In Papillion, Mayor David Black officially swore in Orin Orchard as the new deputy chief of the Papillion Police Department.
Orchard was promoted to the role previously held by Police Chief Chris Whitted. Orchard has worked for the Papillion Police Department for 26 years in various ranks. As deputy chief, Orchard will be second-in-command to the police chief and responsible for assisting in the daily operation of the Papillion Police Department.
Black also swore in Matthew Haith as the city’s newest police officer.
Actions by the Papillion City Council included:
• Approved the annexation of nearly 200 acres consisting of the Portal Recreation Area, the Black Elk Recreation Area, and two sections of 120th Street Right-of-Way. The parcels increase the corporate limits of the city from 12.09 square miles to 12.29 square miles. The Portal and Black Elk Recreation Areas being developed for park use. Ordinances changing zoning maps were also approved.
• Approved of an ordinance for a change of zone from AG Agricultural to LI Limited Industrial for Black Elk Industrial, located on the northwest corner of S. 132nd Street and Highway 370. Black Elk Industrial will consist of two lots and one outlot for business, industrial and warehouse use. A final plat was also approved for the project.
• Approved an amendment to the city budget to adjust for unforeseen expenses related to carryover projects not finalized and fully paid for during the final month of the 2020/2021 fiscal year in September. This amendment would increase the current expenditures by $35,760,731 and increase revenues by $13,111,899 to Papillion’s 2021/2022 budget.
• Approved a request for a Special Use Permit to allow Commercial Recreation (Controlled Impact) as a permitted use at 841 Tara Plaza. The former owner of The Fireside Banquet Room had a non-transferrable Special Use Permit. The new owners, Elegant Edge Events, plan to utilize the property for the same small parties and events primarily on weekends and evenings for around 100 guests. Typically, parties and events end by 11 p.m.
• Approved a second amendment to the 370 North Mixed Use Development Agreement to allow vehicles to be displayed around the monument signs for one of the auto dealerships, considered important to draw customers. Landscaping and design will complement the development area. The display would be limited to 12 vehicles. This development is at the I-80 and Highway 370 junction, planned to be a “gateway” to Papillion from the interstate.
• Approved the posting of the annual occupation tax report on the city’s website, papillion.org.
• Approved a fireworks license, permitting the sale of fireworks from Dec. 29 to Dec.31, for Leigh Jochimsen -- manager of Papillion La Vista Spirit Football, a non-profit organization.
• Approved reducing the 65-mph speed limit on Highway 50 from approximately Gold Coast to Capehart Rd to 60-mph. This is a request from the State of Nebraska.
In La Vista, the city council:
• Approved the vacation of a portion of unused 78th Street public right-of-way southwest of Park View Boulevard, in order to convey it to two adjacent property owners. This unused property will be added to the tax base. One property owner intends to utilize the additional area to build an attached garage.
• Approved an ordinance amending the Master Fee Ordinance to include two new city owned charging stations at 12703 Westport Parkway for public vehicle charging. One is a two port standard charging station, and one is a single port rapid charging station. The standard charge station with a lower kilowatt demand will cost $2 per hour for the first six hours and $0.33 a minute after six hours ($19.80/hour). The rapid charging station with a higher kilowatt demand will cost $5 per hour for the first two hours and $0.33 a minute after two hours ($19.80/hour).
• Authorized the execution of the “Construction Manager at Risk” contract for preconstruction and construction services with JE Dunn Construction for the Central Park Pavilion and Site Improvement Project. Preconstruction services are not to exceed $15,000 and construction services are not to exceed 5.5% of the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP), which will be established via Contract Amendment.
• Authorized the issuance of a “Request for Proposals” for Employee Assistance Program services. The City of La Vista has not requested proposals for EAP services for many years, and wishes to provide optimal and clearly defined services at a reasonable rate. EAP programs generally include, but not limited to: medical and/or health practitioners for counseling, financial counseling, 24-hour crisis telephone response, brown-bag educational sessions, supervisor resources, and substance abuse expertise/counseling.
• Authorized the advertisement for bids for creek channel rehabilitation, grading and storm sewer reconstruction within Central Park East. The Thompson Creek Rehabilitation project has been a multiyear effort, to which this remaining section of creek from Edgewood Boulevard to the flagpole entrance to the park along Park View Boulevard will complete channel work. The project will shift the creek alignment slightly to the southwest to allow for a more maintainable channel cross section and will provide water quality improvements.
• Authorized the advertisement of a “Request for Proposals” to select an individual or firm to prepare a Land Use and Market Study to identify land use types that reflect the goals of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, and provide a proper mix of land uses relative to the current economic conditions and market trends.
• Approved a proposed consent, presented by JDHQ Hotels, LLC, pursuant to the 2007 master development agreement for the hotel and conference center facilities in Southport West.
Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners included:
• Approved a bid from JFK Construction, Inc. for $91,575 to created additional waiting room space for the Treasurer’s Office, along with providing space for the Register of Deeds Office for the 1102 Building Remodel Project (Phases 2 and 3) on the Sarpy County Campus In Papillion.
• Approved a bid from Midwest DCM for $398,600 for expanding the county tow lot, as well as a new pole barn for vehicles involved in fatality accidents or investigations.
• Approved a change order in the contract with JE Dunn on the construction of the Sarpy County Correctional Center for an additional $264,354. The new total of all contract sums including this change order is $69,638,387.
• Approved a resolution authorizing a service agreement between Sarpy County and the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency to commit to obligations for repayment of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) Loan of $69,800,000. The loan finances the construction and ownership of a sanitary sewer system for the collection and transport of wastewater, serving southern Sarpy County.
The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W. Lincoln St. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.