Government recap: Pantaleon retires

PAPILLION/LA VISTA -- The city councils of Papillion and La Vista convened on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for their separate, scheduled bi-weekly meetings.

In Papillion, the council celebrated the retirement of Torri Pantaleon, Papio Vision video producer.

For 22 years, 15 with the City of Papillion, Pantaleon shepherded the growth of Papio Vision on cable and online. He reported 3,000 feature stories on city programs and people, and broadcast 1,500 city council meetings. Pantaleon is the voice of the Papillion Days parade.

Mayor David Black presented Pantaleon a coveted “Iron Butterfly” award. In a city proclamation, Black said that he “has shown great passion, dedication and pride in representing the City of Papillion and telling the story of city government and our community.”

Trenton Albers, communications manager for the city, said Pantaleon created a trusted information conduit between city government and its constituents.

“He’s been an invaluable resource. He’s been an ambassador for the city. And he has been the friendly, welcoming voice that has made Papillion feel like home,” Albers said.

A native of Mansfield, Mass., Pantaleon learned broadcast journalism while serving in the U.S. Navy. He had reported on sports at numerous Omaha radio stations, KETV, and served as Cox Communications' sports director prior to his work in Papillion.

“I wrote a script many years ago where I said that Papillion was the ‘shining star of the plains.’ I believe that today,” he told the council.

At 71, Pantaleon said in an interview he would continue to teach journalism at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, play baseball and serve as drummer/publicist for beloved regional band Blues Agent.

“It’s not like I am stopping life, and I don’t want to,” he said.

After two decades worth of stories, Pantaleon said he believed the 2009 ascension of the current mayor, David Black, stands out.

“When he became mayor, that changed everything for Papillion,” he said. “His attitude and his compassion. He is just a regular guy.”

Papillion City Administrator Amber Power announced Mike'l Severe will replace Pantaleon. The well-known Omaha broadcast personality has worked for 1620 The Zone, KETV and the Omaha World-Herald. He will continue to host Nebraska Public Media’s “Big Red Wrap-Up."

In action, the council approved an agreement to sell 90% of its share of Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act funding from the federal government to the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation for $146,706. It is an alternative to having the funds distributed to them through the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency.

NDOT will benefit through the additional 10% of the total CRRSAA funds, and all MAPA members will benefit with direct payments for applicable transportation expenditures without federal restrictions or going through a typical MAPA grant application and selection process.

In La Vista, City Administrator Brenda Gunn gave an overview presentation of La Vista’s Long-Range Financial Planning report. The report is not a budget, but intended to give the council and citizens an understanding of city finances in light of the upcoming projects.

It hopes to encourage strategic thinking and avoid future financial challenges. The report assumes an increase of 3,500 citizens in the next decade, as well as the annexations of Portal Ridge and Cimarron Woods.

The key takeaways in Gunn’s PowerPoint presentation say the city is on a “solid financial footing” overall, with a favorable outlook for economic growth. Further study will have to be made into the city’s proposed sunsetting in 2025 of the half-cent sales tax, as well as a review of the restaurant tax.

In other news, the council briefly touched on the region’s soaring cases of COVID-19. Over a thousand additional active cases have been reported in Sarpy County since the Papillion La Vista schools reinstated their mask mandate last week, bringing the number to nearly 5,500.

Councilman Kelly Sell (Ward 4) asked if there are some metrics that could be set in place that would trigger a citywide mandate if needed, “something to address this in a logical way.” Gunn said she would monitor surrounding communities’ practices.

The council reappointed Pat Lodes and Jeff Kupfer to two-year terms on the Park and Recreation Advisory Committee; reappointed John Gahan Jr. to a three-year term on the Planning Commission; reappointed Kim Schmit-Pokorny to a two-year term on the Library Advisory Board; and reappointed Brenda Carlisle to a three-year term on the Board of Adjustment.

The council also approved an agreement with CHI Health Employee Assistance Program to provide employee assistance services. EAP services include mental and emotional support, as well substance abuse help.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W Lincoln St.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.