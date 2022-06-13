Government Recap: Proposed Papillion crematorium plan withdrawn

Plans for a proposed funeral home with on-site crematoriums was pulled after intense public demand.

More than 70 community members filled the council chamber at Papillion City Hall on June 7 in opposition to a special use permit request made by Mike Hoy. Hoy owns three funeral homes in the metro, including two Good Shepherd funeral homes in Omaha. Papillion would have been the third.

The site at 90th Street and Gold Coast Road, which sits on land owned by and adjacent to Trinity Lutheran Church in the Walnut Creek area, was felt to be too close for comfort for some residents. Around 20 people addressed the council, with the majority of the audience in agreement.

Opponents cited various concerns, including the anticipated effect on property values, proximity to a grade school and traffic. More dubious arguments centered on supposed “emissions” crematoriums produce, from radioactive particles from deceased cancer patients to mercury from fillings.

Data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates 44% of mercury in the air comes from coal-fired power plants. Most humans are exposed to mercury by eating fish and shellfish.

Many who testified had raised the same issues during an April meeting of the city’s planning commission, which decided not to recommend approval to the council.

In the end, it all proved too much for Hoy. After an hour and half of complaint, he gamely tried to refute the various claims made against his business. Then he turned to the audience.

“We are a good, family business. It is obvious and apparent to me – I was born and raised in Council Bluffs, we serve the community, we are a partner with the community we serve – it is very, very obviously to me the level of opposition. To be frank, I had no idea,” Hoy said.

“That’s just not going to be a good fit,” he told the council with some emotion. “We wanted to bring a good quality project to this community. We will not be pursuing this special use application any further.”

As the funeral home was the last resolution item of the evening – and many of the night’s attendees had likely never been to a city council meeting –

Papillion Mayor David Black took the opportunity to provide some civic lessons to the crowd. He explained the agenda items, extolled the virtues of Papillion’s various programs and encouraged participation on the city’s various committees and groups.

In action, the city council:

conducted the formal swearing in of two of Papillion’s newest police officers, Aaron Carmen and Mia Pearson, who were welcomed with thunderous applause from the packed chamber.

formally created two funds, a Papio Bay Fund and a Papillion Landing and Field House Fund, for budgetary and reporting purposes in the City of Papillion Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

approved a preliminary plat and a large project special use permit for Sarpy West Industrial, a 155-acre site located at the southwest corner of 156th Street and Schram Road. The project consists of industrial warehouse facilities, with an estimated valuation of $182,000,000.

approved an amendment to a planned unit development agreement and a special use permit for the construction of a structure and a parking lot for the St. Columbkille Catholic School and Parish Center.

approved a comprehensive plan amendment to update the Growth Management Plan, implementing policies and procedures adopted and approved by the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency for future sewer improvements.

dedicated a right-of-way for South 153rd Street south of Schram Road as part of R & R Commerce Park South.

approved an agreement between Sarpy County, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the City of Papillion for physician to provide services as medical director of the Sarpy Tactical Medic Response Team.

The La Vista City Council and Sarpy County Board of Commissioners also held regularly scheduled meetings Tuesday.

In La Vista, the city council:

authorized the issuance of tax supported improvement bonds, Series 2022, for $22 million to pay the costs of constructing public improvements in the 84th Street Redevelopment Project Area.

approved the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program, which identifies and prioritizes funding of $43.8 million in infrastructure projects for the next five years, including $17.9 million for city parks, $4.1 million for facilities, $21.3 million for streets and $450,000 on sewer projects. The city estimates 63% of the projects are related to the redevelopment of the 84th Street corridor.

renewed a professional services agreement with ABM Industry Groups LLC of Ralston for $157,312 to provide public parking services including maintenance, management and enforcement for the parking garage in City Centre.

authorized a professional services agreement with Olsson, Inc. to provide special inspections and construction materials testing for “The Link” project in Central Park for $40,140.

authorized the purchase of networking equipment from MNJ Technologies Direct, Inc. and installation of cable from Tred-Mark Communications for $14,084 to upgrade, expand and separate the city’s public Wi-Fi network from the city’s internal network for security. The resolution also authorized a service agreement with Cox Business for internet service. A Facebook Community Action grant provides funding for the project. The monthly service agreement will be funded by the city government.

awarded a contract to Vierregger Electric of Omaha for $35,801 to make intersection improvements including signals and striping at 84th and Main Streets and 84th Street and City Centre Drive.

awarded a contract to Mackie Construction of La Vista for $1,090,474 for certain grading, storm sewer, paving, access gate and electrical improvements within Central Park East.

The county board:

approved a final plat and a subdivision agreement for River Ranch, which will feature nine single-family lots of two to three acres at Highway 50 and Riha Road – south of Springfield near the Platte River.

recommended to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission a Class C permit for the Lost Rail Golf Club in Gretna and its manager, Tim Halpine.

approved a $169,000 agreement with Tek84 for whole body security scanning system for the new correctional center to assist correctional officers during the inmate intake process. The board also approved an agreement for the new center of $90,202 with Guardian RFID for software, hardware, and support services system for inmate management, monitoring, and tracking.

awarded a low bid to B&W Co, Inc. of $29,519 for parking lot repairs, needed for the Main Campus Secure Lot, Main Campus North Lot, Main Campus East Lot and Juvenile Justice Center Lot A.

approved the creation of new audit committee for Sarpy County. The new committee will contract with UHY Advisors to provide independent oversight of the County’s financial reporting processes and internal controls. The County uses UHY for advice on funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

approved the purchase of $220,282 for a Single Sign-On software subscription for three years from Alchemy Technology Group.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W. Lincoln St. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

