Government Recap: Quick appointed to La Vista Ward I seat

PAPILLION/LA VISTA -- The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, April 5 for their scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.

At the La Vista City Council, Councilwoman Terrilyn Quick of Ward II was appointed to fulfill the term of former Ward I Councilman Mike Crawford until 2024.

Crawford resigned in March for health reasons. Quick was not planning to run for reelection this year, as recent redistricting “moved” her to Ward I. She did not wish to run in a new ward against a fellow council member, Kim Thomas.

In appointing Quick, La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig -- who was absent for the council meeting -- said in a statement he had interviewed three candidates for the vacancy.

“While all three candidates brought their own unique strengths and opinions, it is my very strong belief that appointing Terrilyn Quick to fulfill the remainder of this vacant term is the strongest choice,” Kindig said.

Quick has served on the City Council in Ward II since 1986. She will take the oath of office at the April 19 council meeting

“The City Council works hard to serve the entire community, not just our specific wards, so I am thankful for the ability to continue serving the residents of La Vista in this capacity,” Quick said in a press release. “I look forward to getting to know my new constituents.”

Quick’s move to the Ward I seat creates an opening in Ward II, with its term expiring in December. The council will declare a vacancy at its next meeting.

Councilmember Kelly Sell is running unopposed for the Ward II seat in the coming elections. While he currently represents Ward IV, like Quick, Sell has been redistricted out of that seat.

In action, the council:

-- Accepted the annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021, including the independent auditor’s report prepared by Bergan KDV, LLP, and the auditor’s Report on Compliance with Government Accounting Standards. It also accepted the Financial Report for the Economic Development Fund.

Tim Lens of Bergan KDV said the city is “in a better position this year than last.”

“It’s always good when I can keep my comments brief,” Lens said.

“Brief audits are the best,” responded Councilmember Sell.

-- With its approval of a replat and subdivision agreement, and amendments to the Future Land Use Map of La Vista’s Comprehensive Plan, the Official Zoning Map, the Planned Unit Development site plan, and a conditional use Permit, the council made way for Echo Hills Apartments to construct and operate an additional apartment building with 71 units. This would be the fifth building in the Echo Park Apartment Complex, located at 7631 S 146th Street, bringing the total number of units to 281.

-- Authorized a contract with A.L. Vending and Concessions, LLC, Monica Larsen, for operation of the concession stands at the softball and soccer complexes, City Park, and the La Vista Community Center.

-- Amended a Professional Services Agreement with Thompson, Dreessen and Dorner (TD2) of Omaha for additional professional services related to the Central Park Access Road – Park View project, increasing the amount by $95,880 for a total of $264,380.

-- Recommended to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission approval of a Class I liquor license for Hail Varsity Club LLC dba Hail Varsity Club.

-- Declared a variety of city vehicles and other older equipment as surplus and authorized their sale. The revenue from the sale of fire department equipment will be transferred to the Mutual Finance Organization with Papillion and the Papillion RFD. Revenue from the sale of the police and public works equipment will go into La Vista’s General Fund.

-- Authorized the purchase of a medium duty pickup truck in an amount not to exceed $95,000.

The Papillion City Council returned to its chamber in City Hall. Council President Steve Engberg extolled the recently completed renovation of the 100-year-old building.

“The historic quality is still here,” Engberg said. “There is a new, energy efficient heating, cooling and lighting system, a fire sprinkler system, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant restroom facilities, and a new layout of office space on the first and second floor that will make it much easier for us to serve the public.”

In action, the council:

-- With its approval of a change of zone, amendment to a subdivision agreement, Planned Unit Development agreement, and a final plat, the council gave the go-ahead for the continued development of the Belterra subdivision. The new multiple family residential housing project will have 437 residential units on 157.8 acres. It is located on the southwest corner of S 114th Street and Schram Road.

-- Approved the First Amendment to the Shadow Lake Square mixed-use development to increase the permitted building height from 35 feet to 45 feet, excluding specific accent elements not to exceed 55 feet in height. When originally approved, the lot was slated for commercial purposes. Shadow Lake Development, LLC and Alchemy Partners I, LLC will now develop it as a Multiple-Family Residential area, located southwest of 72nd Street and Schram Road.

-- Approved a change of zone from agricultural to limited and general industrial, as well as a large project special use permit and two final plats, for the construction of the R & R Commerce Park South on the southeast corner of S 156th Street and Schram Road. A subdivision agreement was also approved.

Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners include:

-- Approved the dedication of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Firearms Range as the "Deputy Robert Hall Memorial Firearms Range." Hall, who passed away on April 2 at age 80, spent 16 years as a deputy for Sarpy County. In November 2001, Hall created the Patrol Rifle Program, which is still utilized by nearly every uniformed deputy at the sheriff's office. Hall also served 27 years in U.S. Air Force, was a fighter pilot and retired as a Colonel.

“His name will live in perpetuity, and that is a great honor,” said Sarpy County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Kelly.

-- Approved right of way easements with Omaha Public Power District for County property along the outside perimeter of the Fairview Road Landfill for electric transmission and distribution lines.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at 122 E Third St. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.