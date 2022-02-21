Government Recap: Sarpy building boomed in 2021

PAPILLION/LA VISTA — The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for their separate scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.

In a presentation given to all area government entities, Grow Sarpy — the county’s economic development corporation — reported the county’s record year of building valuations reached nearly $2.4 billion in 2021.

In separate appearances, Executive Director Andrew Rainbolt and Business Development Manager Josh Charvat from Grow Sarpy informed the councils and board of an additional $493 million in valuations for the fourth quarter of 2021. It is $180 million more than the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Sarpy County had a fantastic year from all indicators,” Rainbolt told the Papillion City Council.

Google had the biggest building permit in the fourth quarter, with $288 million for 171,000 square feet. Grow Sarpy also reported 820 jobs were created last year.

Additionally, Grow Sarpy said it has 35 new-to-market projects in development and six projects that will expand existing businesses.

Two problems loom for continued growth, with the biggest challenge being the labor force. The county reached an all-time low of 1.2% in December unemployment, down from 2.8% in January 2021.

“Every able-bodied person who wants a job seems to have one right now,” Rainbolt said.

On the issue of the area’s workforce, La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig questioned Charvat if the region’s reputation as being socially conservative was a drawback for companies looking to locate in the area. Charvat said some businesses have concerns, others no, but “it’s out there” as a topic.

Grow Sarpy also pointed to a lack of available space for larger construction projects. However, smaller speculative industrial buildings continue to be built and filled.

In action, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners:

Awarded the Buffalo Road Asphalt Overlay Project (Highway 31 to 180th Street) to Constructors, Inc. for $1,349,000.

Approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for County Bridge Match Program funds to improve the Springfield Creek and Buffalo Road Bridges. The DOT funding will to go towards the replacement of Bridge 110, removal of Bridge 111, and the realignment of Buffalo Road to a new access point on Highway 50. These two bridges are located near 138th Street and Buffalo Road.

The agreement reimburses the County for approximately $200,000. The County’s bridge prioritization and condition ranking plan has Bridge 110 as the fourth worst bridge and Bridge 111 as the seventh worst bridge out of 85 bridges in the county. The total cost is estimated at $2.9 million.

Approved an agreement between the County, the State and Burlington Northern for improvements to the railroad crossing at Capehart Road and 228th Street. Improvements include the installation of flashing light signals, gates, and constant warning circuitry. The project’s cost is estimated at $542,250, with 90% will be paid with Federal Rail Safety Funds, 5% from the State and 5% from the County (estimated to be $27,112.50).

In La Vista, the city council:

Approved an agreement with The Brian Slobotski Memorial Foundation, dba Brian Smiles, to provide storm water public education and outreach services for $3,000. This is a joint program with the City of Papillion, who will also contribute $3,000.

Authorized a professional services agreement with Felsburg Holt & Ullevig to develop design plans for signal improvements to the intersections of 84th Street and Main Street/Brentwood Drive, and 84th Street and City Centre Drive for $15,675.

Approved a change order to the Central Park East portion of the Thompson Creek channel rehabilitation project contract with the Heimes Corporation, providing for quantity additions and deletions for an increase of $6,414 and a total project amount of $843,750.

Appointed Paul Bohn to the Civil Service Commission.

In Papillion, the city council:

Approved an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan to update the Future Land Use Map. The Future Land Use Map identifies future land use designations and development patterns within the City of Papillion’s zoning jurisdiction and future growth areas. The Future Land Use Map is used to guide council decisions on change of zone applications and other development requests.

The City’s current Future Land Use Map was adopted in 2002. It did not anticipate development south of the ridgeline or the rapid expansion of the City’s extra-territorial jurisdiction to the west. Since its adoption, 24 amendments have been approved by the council. The new map incorporates and reconciles all the previously approved map amendments. It also takes into account new sewer and road projects.

“There are no changes in this map that compete with what you have approved,” Mayor David Black told the council.

Approved an agreement with The Brian Slobotski Memorial Foundation, dba Brian Smiles, to provide storm water public education and outreach services for $3,000. This is a joint program with the City of La Vista, who will also contribute $3,000.

Approved the sale and transfer of police K9 Officer Knox, a Belgian Malinois dog in the Papillion Police Department’s K-9 Unit, for $1 to the City of Lincoln. Knox was unavailable for comment.

In addition, City Administrator Amber Powers announced the City had received a $400,000 grant from the Nebraska Games and Parks Commission for the purchase of land near 96th and Lincoln Streets for a natural play area.

Mayor Black administered the Oath of Office to new Papillion firefighters Jack Zukaitis and Christian McKenzie.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W Lincoln St. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

