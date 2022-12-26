Governor appoints Sarpy County residents to boards, commissions

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed several Sarpy County residents to a variety of unpaid state boards and commissions positions.

David Nelson of Gretna was named to the Crime Victim's Reparations Committee, which will require legislative confirmation.

Michael J. Cook of Bellevue was named to the Nebraska Aeronautics Commission.

David K. Fanslau of Papillion was named to the State Comprehensive Capital Facilities Planning Committee.

David K. Miller of Papillion was named to the Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful

Connie Pfeifer of La Vista was named to the Jail Standards Board.

Michael D. Evans Allan G. Wear, both of Gretna were named to the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County and District Court of the Second District.

Michael D. Jones of Papillion was named to the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.

Tracy Jordan of Papillion was named to the State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services.

Thomas P. Strigenz of Papillion was named to the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.

Marjorie M. Maas and Elizabeth A. Paleogos, both of Papillion, were named to ServeNebraska – the Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission.

Sullivan E. Jones was Papillion was named to the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees.

To learn about openings and apply to serve, go to governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.