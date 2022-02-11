Green receives “Credentialed Manager” designation

PAPILLION -- The City of Papillion announced last week that Deputy City Administrator Phil Green has earned the designation of credentialed manager from the International City/County Management Association in Washington, D.C.

Green is one of nine people in Nebraska to become a credentialed manager, a group that also includes Papillion City Administrator Amber Powers, La Vista City Administrator Brenda Sedlacek Gunn and Sarpy County Deputy Administrator Scott Bovick.

To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

“Congratulations to Phil on this significant achievement,” Mayor David Black said. “The fact that two of Nebraska’s nine credentialed managers are here in Papillion speaks volumes about the high-quality leadership and talent we are fortunate to have on our City staff.”

Green has served in his current role with the City of Papillion for nearly two years. In total, he has worked in local city government administration for 17 years.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.