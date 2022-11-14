GUEST COLUMN: Reflections upon Veterans Day

The service of America’s veterans never truly ends. Even when they hang up their military uniforms for the last time, many still choose to protect us.

Veterans Day is a day to honor all of the men and women who served in the U.S. military.

It is about the approximately 19 million U.S. veterans who are still with us today and the millions who have preceded them since the American Revolution.

Many serve in our communities as first responders, teachers, health care workers or church leaders. Some are business owners, farmers, company workers or retirees.

Veterans are a diverse group represented by men and women of every economic, ethnic and religious background. They come from every state and territory but are bound by one common commitment – to defend America with their life if called upon.

From fighting terrorism, defeating fascism and liberating slaves, veterans have a record of remarkable accomplishment throughout our nation’s history.

Military service is not for the faint of heart. Most civilian jobs do not require risk to life or limb. Unlike members of the military, civilians can live where they want and can quit whenever they want.

Transitional challenges, the stress of military life and feelings of isolation all factor into a suicide rate among veterans that is more than 50 percent higher than that of nonveteran adults.

The stigma of seeking help needs to end. If we are going to stop suicide, it is crucial that we look at this issue much differently than prior generations. If we wait for someone to make an attempt before we reach out, there is a very good chance that it will be too late.

Veterans value courage and it takes courage to ask for help. We must be pro-active. Ask and encourage veterans to seek help before they pass a point of no return. The bonds that we formed in the military are unlike any other.

Very few of us are trained counselors or mental health professionals. But we are capable of listening, referring and following up. The national crisis line still works, but now there is an even shorter number. It is 988. Most kindergartners know what 911 is for. It’s up to us to ensure that 988 becomes just as widely known. By calling 988 now, we can prevent a 911 call later.

Homelessness is another tragic outcome that is too often connected to military service. It is estimated that America has 60,000 veterans who are homeless. Though veterans comprise approximately 7% of the U.S. population they are 11% of our nation’s homeless.

The best way to prevent a veteran from becoming homeless is to hire one. It’s not only good policy but it’s smart business for an employer who values skill, discipline and patriotism.

It is fitting that Veterans Day be observed so close to Election Day. It is, after all, the veterans, who have preserved our constitutional rights for 246 years.

For many of them, this nation was worth enduring long separations from their families, missing the births of their children, freezing in sub-zero temperatures, sweating in far-away deserts, sacrificing their health and, far too often, losing their lives.

Whether it’s exposure to burn pits or other toxins, many veterans today continue to pay a high price for their military service. It is up to us to ensure that they always have access to high quality health care and benefits reflecting the thanks of a great nation.

One hundred and four years ago, on Nov. 11, 1918, the guns of the world fell silent. An armistice was signed and the Great War was over. Unfortunately, World War I was not the “war to end all wars,” as many had hoped.

Veterans are not only responsible for defending this nation during time of war, but it is the imposing presence of our great military that has acted as a deterrent to would-be aggressors.

The veterans of the United States military have not only fought wars, they deserve our gratitude for preventing them.

And while today we rejoice and honor the service of America’s veterans, we also remember the wise words of Gen. Douglas MacArthur. “The soldier above all other people prays for peace.”

Ted Pafford

Commander, Harry Bossard American Legion Post 32