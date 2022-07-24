Heartland Family Service plans annual fundraiser golf tournament in Papillion

Heartland Family Service invites golfers and foursomes for a fun day golfing to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The 29th Annual Heartland Family Service Safe Haven Golf Tournament will be held at Eagle Hills Golf Course in Papillion on Friday, Aug. 26.
Join Honorary Chair Derek Liedle, presenting sponsor Pinnacle Bank, and the Heartland Family Service Sarpy County Advisory Committee for a day on the links to raise funds to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. All funds raised from the tournament will support the Heartland Family Service Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault program, including Safe Haven, the nonprofit's concealed emergency shelter to protect women, men, and children from violence.
Participating golfers tee off at 8 a.m., receive drink tickets and compete for prizes throughout the event -- based on team play and individual accomplishments. Golfers will enjoy hole games and a raffle. An awards luncheon will follow tournament play.
People are also reading…
Last year's event drew a record 120 golfers and raised more than $45,000.
To learn more about the event or purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/safehavengolf22.