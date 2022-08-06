Heat suppresses turnout for National Night Out parties

The City of Papillion canceled its planned National Night Out event at City Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and turnout was significantly suppressed at La Vista's city party that evening.

Papillion police officers instead hit the town in a classic '57 Chevy DARE car to deliver treats and freebies to neighbors.

Bellevue saw a turnout of about a quarter to a third of its usual crowd at Everett Park, while several neighborhood parties were also scuttled due to high temps.

National Night Out is a national event held the first Tuesday in August since 1985. It promotes the strengthening of community relationships with law enforcement.