Holiday events on deck this week: Time for a walk in a Winter Wonderland

It’s time for your days to be merry and bright.

Thanksgiving’s arrival heralds the arrival of the holiday season, particularly in central Sarpy County where Papillion’s Winter Wonderland on Saturday is followed by Santa’s journey through La Vista on Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of what the calendar has in store:

Winter Wonderland

Join Papillion Mayor David Black as he flips the switch to light the city on Saturday, Nov. 26. Bring the whole family to downtown Papillion for hot chocolate, s’mores, popcorn, pancakes, entertainment and free carriage rides. Visit with Santa and his reindeer friends at the Historic Portal School House.

Downtown businesses will have extended hours and there will also be a Christkindl Market featuring local artisans. Events begin at 4 p.m. The tree lighting kicks off at 6 p.m.

Additional events include:

4 to 7:30 p.m. — Pancake Man at the Belvedere sponsored by Meta; admission is $9 per person, kids 5 and under eat free; proceeds benefit Papillion Community Foundation

4:30 to 4:45 p.m. — Winter Wonderland parade welcoming Santa

5 to 7:30 p.m. — Visit with Santa and his reindeer at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse

5 to 5:55 p.m. — Middle school band and Papillion Area Concert Band performances

5 to 7:30 p.m. — Carriage rides on the southside of the Sump Memorial Library; hot chocolate; candy canes; library story times at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

6:15 to 6:30 p.m. — Mayor David Black reads “The Night Before Christmas” at Sump Memorial Library

For a full schedule of events, visit papillionfoundation.org.

Santa’s Sleigh Ride

Santa Claus and his entourage from the City of La Vista will travel city streets meeting with families on Sunday, Nov. 27. Find a map of the route and more details at cityoflavista.org.

La Vista Tree Lighting

Let your Christmas spirit shine at La Vista’s annual tree lighting celebration on Monday, Nov. 28, at the City Hall campus and Central Park, 8116 Park View Blvd.

Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. to light the city’s Christmas tree, plus there will be a free soup supper and entertainment in the Community Center gymnasium featuring Ho Ho Elvis. The performance will last an hour.

Afterward, head over to Santa’s workshop to visit Santa and his reindeer, and stroll through the winter wonderland in Central Park. Visits with Santa will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Additional visits with Santa and his reindeer are scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9 and 13. Enjoy cookies with Mrs. Claus while you wait to see Santa.







Greenery & Glitter

The annual holiday celebration returns to downtown Gretna on Sunday, Dec. 4. The downtown festivities will run from noon to 4 p.m., with the city’s tree lighting event set for 4 to 6 p.m. in Peterson Park. New activities are being planned and added; more details to be announced.