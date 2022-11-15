Holtmeyer, Lodes and Witt elected to PLCS school board

Newcomer Brittany Holtmeyer will join incumbents SuAnn Witt and Brian Lodes on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education following their victories on election night.

Holtmeyer, a firebrand candidate exceptionally critical of Superintendent Andrew Rikli and the board, received the most votes with 9,688. She was a vocal opponent of mask mandates, and has accused PLCS of teaching critical race theory and age-unsuitable sexual education.

“We need to have a serious look at the inappropriate porn that is in our schools libraries. Get them out of there and hold the people accountable for letting them be in there,” Holtmeyer wrote in an email.

In an interview, the self-described “mom on a mission” said she is a voice for teachers and parents afraid to share their opinions with the district.

“I know board meetings go and hour and a half, but if we have to have a four-hour board meeting to get these things done, then we are going to have a four-hour board meeting,” Holtmeyer said. “I am going to ask questions. I am there to bring answers to them. We need to bring that full transparency to everybody.”

Current board president Lodes received 9,352 votes, and Witt came in third with 9,229. This will be the second term for both members.

“School district goals are identified in its strategic plan and remain the same, irrelevant of the make-up of its board members. My priorities are focused on safety, advocacy, resource management, and equity/diversity,” Witt said in an email. “It was truly a pleasure to knock on doors in all communities, talk with folks, and find a great deal of support for my priorities.”

Fred Tafoya, a five-term board member and a Papillion civic leader for more than 40 years, came in fourth with 8,672 votes and will not be returning. Omaha City Clerk Elizabeth Butler and former board member Patricia Conway-Boyd rounded out the field.