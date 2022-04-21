Holtmeyer running for PLCS Board

PAPILLION — Brittany Holtmeyer has announced her candidacy for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a mom on a mission,” Holtmeyer’s website reads.

In campaign materials, Holtmeyer says she is running for the board to “empower parents to exercise their rights, school safety, abide by all laws and policies, hold the superintendent accountable, teach our children to love one another, teach education — not agendas, (and) bring back that small town feeling.”

“Throughout these past two years, I have spoken in front of the Nebraska State Board of Education regarding curriculum issues that we will be facing within the upcoming school year in regards to the new Sex Ed standards,” she writes.

“Since May of 2021 I have attended every Papillion La Vista School Board meetings, which are held twice a month, not missing one.”

“I started to see a different side of things I never had,” Holtmeyer, a married mother of two, said in her biographical statement. “I started to see how situations were handled between staff and students, the curriculum on a deeper level, the teachings of the sex education, CRT (critical race theory) and SEL (social and emotional learning). I am deeply concerned how COVID and the protocols have impacted the children from their development, loss of learning, to their mental health.

“Before my attendances, I couldn’t tell you what a policy was. I couldn’t tell you what we were spending our district money on, and now I do. As I have always said, ‘We don’t know what we don’t know.’ So that’s why I am here, I have prayed and have felt that God has lead me to run for the PLCS board to make a change.”

In the May 10 primary, Holtmeyer will face incumbents Brian Lodes, Fred H. Tafoya and SuAnn Witt, as challengers Elizabeth Butler, Patricia Conway-Boyd, Loan Eby, Whitley Red and Santha Anne Walters. Voters can select up to three candidates, with six moving on to the general election.

Holtmeyer’s campaign website is brittanyholtmeyer.com.

