Hunter announces campaign for Papillion City Council Ward 1

PAPILLION — Joe Hunter, executive director of the Papillion Community Foundation, has announced his candidacy for the Papillion City Council, Ward 1.

“This election has one focus in my view — the community,” Hunter said in a press release.

“The leadership, planning, and growth over the next term will have a prolonged impact on the next decade of this community. Electing a leader that knows this community and understands its needs was at the forefront of my decision to seek office,” he said.

Hunter said the tenets of his campaign include being engaged and involved, seeking community input and practicing fiscal conservatism. He has prioritized meeting the goals of the 2021 City Parks Plan, and “utilizing the philanthropic community through public-private partnerships to maximize tax-dollars and encouraging innovative solutions to never-before-seen opportunities.”

He is also committed to redevelopment and revitalization of historic downtown Papillion.

“The downtown corridor must be prepared for the next generation of businesses and citizens,” he said. “Maintaining the historical charm of downtown while providing critical infrastructure for this community.”

“Papillion can learn a lot from our neighboring communities. Sarpy County is the fastest growing county in the State of Nebraska. Papillion is at the helm of this growth. I am looking to the future of Papillion. I will bring leadership and innovation to the City Council.”

Hunter previously ran for city council in 2018. He is a graduate of Papillion La Vista High School and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, with a degree in political science and nonprofit management.

He will face David K. Fanslau, Michael Tiedeman and Robert Trummer in the May 10 primary. More information can be found at www.hunterforpapillion.com.

