Hunter appointed new PCF executive director

PAPILLION -- Joe Hunter has been appointed by the Papillion Community Foundation Board of Directors to serve as executive director.

Hunter began as the foundation’s office manager in February 2020, and promoted to assistant director that July. In December 2021, Hunter was named interim executive director following the departure of Laura Schwartz.

“I am excited to continue the work that I am passionate about,” Hunter said. “The past two years with the Papillion Community Foundation have been the most rewarding of my career. Being able to take the helm of the mission and impact the foundation is a humbling and thrilling.”

Board President Jacob Betsworth said Hunter “brings talent, ambition, determination and drive to the Papillion Community Foundation at a time when we need it most.”

“He will lead the many initiatives of the foundation, including the Papillion Urban Garden project, as we provide nutrition to food insecure families,” Betsworth said in a press release. “A place for residents to grow their own produce, and a resource for local schools to educate our next generation on sustainable farming practices.”

Hunter said he is committed to the mission of the Papillion Community Foundation, which is to “identify, develop, and support programs that enhance the quality of life in Papillion.”

“I am most looking forward to continuing the time-honored traditions of Papillion, namely Papillion Days and Winter Wonderland, while building new ways to interact and engage the community,” he said.

“The Papillion Urban Garden is a prime example of this. Providing a space for the community to gather and give back is in the DNA of Papillion. It is my goal to see the Papillion Urban Garden continue this legacy in a new and creative way.”

The foundation’s other programs include Pantry for Our Patriots and a high school internship program.

