Hy-Vee's Wall to Wall Wine in Shadow Lake Towne Center remains a hit after a year

A new concept store by Hy-Vee continues to attract shoppers after a year of being open at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.

Wall to Wall Wine features a huge assortment of alcoholic beverages, sundries and candy — including hard-to-find and top-shelf selections that can run into the hundreds of dollars, along with cases of domestic beer and more conventional fare.

The store, which is operated by Hy-Vee, celebrated it first anniversary Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony through the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

“Ribbon-cuttings are always a great thing,” Papillion Mayor David Black said. “But it’s even better when it’s another celebration, like the business surviving the original ribbon-cutting and now it’s a year later or a new phase of the business.”

Black said Wall to Wall has been a fantastic addition to Sarpy County, providing quality products and the help of knowable employees.

“It has been a great addition,” Black said.

Jay Wilson, chief operating officer, said the Papillion store was the company’s second with the Wall to Wall concept. The first was in West Des Moines, Iowa, and opened in a smaller space that had already been operated as a health market store by Hy-Vee.

Three weeks later — amid a last-minute scramble — Wall to Wall Wine opened in Shadow Lake, and Wilson said that customers wouldn’t believe the push at the end, aided by the great staff and great help received by the company.

“It’s just been wonderful,” Wilson said. “We can’t be happier to be here.”

Hy-Vee discussed the concept for years before opening the 30,000-square-foot store in Papillion, and it’s since added locations in Omaha and Lincoln. Wilson said people enjoy exploring all the store has to offer.

“We appreciate all the support,” Wilson said.