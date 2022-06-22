Improvement underway for troubled downtown Papillion intersection

Contractors hired by the City of Papillion began installation of an advanced crosswalk system on Monday, June 20, at Washington and West Second Streets.

The new signals -- known as HAWK, short for High-intensity Activated CrossWalK -- use sensors and a different style of beacon that alert drivers to pedestrians. A 2010 study by the Federal Highway Administration found vehicle-pedestrian crashes were reduced by 69% with the HAWK system.

Construction for the $214,000 project comes after delays due to the pandemic and supply issues. It is the latest step in a years-long effort to increase pedestrian safety in the area, including in-ground lighting, vehicle speed-detection warning signs, additional police enforcement and flashing crosswalk signals over the last decade.

After 10-year-old Abby Whitford was fatally injured while crossing the street on her way to the Sump Memorial Library in August 2019, the city took yet another step of bolting yellow crosswalk yield signs to the street.

With an estimated 30,000 or more vehicles using Washington Street daily, the city said in a news release that the signal would stop traffic “only as needed.” The project should be completed by August.

According to a description proved by the city, the HAWK system has poles and mast arms like traditional traffic lights, but the signals are arranged with two red lights above and a yellow light below in a triangle-like shape.

When the signal is unlit, traffic will pass normally until a pedestrian pushes a button to activate.

Once triggered, the bottom light flashes yellow to alert motorists. Then the light turns solid yellow, telling the drivers to get ready to stop. The red lights on top then activate solid, indicating stop and allow pedestrians to cross. Crossing foot-travelers will see the familiar “walk” and “don’t walk” signals.

As the pedestrian crossing ends, the HAWK signal changes to flashing red to allow vehicles to pass through the intersection when clear. The signal will then return to its inactive, unlit phase.

Pedestrian detection sensors to adjust the crossing sequence timing depending on pedestrian crossing speed. The HAWK signal will also connect to the 84th Street Adaptive Signal Control Technology System, which enhances traffic flow from Lincoln Street in Papillion to Center Street in Omaha.

