Innovative Papillion program to loan mobility, medical devices receives overwhelming response from community

Community reaction to the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department’s innovative new program to loan mobility and medical devices has been intense, according to the project organizer.

The mission of the Mobility Library -- “to lend out wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, etc., in time of need at no cost when a medical condition dictates their use” -- created an online wildfire since PVFD’s Russ Zeeb posted about it on Facebook late last week.

Zeeb said equipment donations have already come in and gone out the door of the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department Museum, at 1001 Limerick Road, at a fast pace.

In the 45 minutes the Papillion Times visited the museum Wednesday, the program received a walk-in from Angela Sumter of Papillion with a set of crutches and a bath handle.

Minutes later, Gracie Coon of Elkhorn drove in to borrow a wheelchair for her 12-year-old cousin Levi, who -- at that exact moment -- was undergoing leg surgery in Omaha.

Coon had called Zeeb on Tuesday night in desperation. She left not only with a wheelchair but also a bath chair at Zeeb’s insistence.

“We just want to make sure we help people,” he said.

The former deputy sheriff and volunteer firefighter has been spending a lot of time with calls, emails and messages from area residents, as well as gathering donated supplies.

In addition to ambulatory devices, the group will lend whatever other contributed medical equipment that a recovering patient of any age could use.

“I don’t want to say the sky’s the limit, but the sky’s the limit,” Zeeb said.

The Mobility Library was conceived during a recent coffee klatch at Hy Vee, he said, when the topic turned to a friend’s mother and her need for a wheelchair after surgery. With the post-pandemic disruption of the supply chain, medical devices are as scarce as other goods.

“You can’t stop at a gas station and get a wheelchair,” Zeeb said.

They can be costly, too. A low-end wheelchair starts at nearly $200, and walkers around $35 and up. Those with Medicare Part B have to pay 20% of the cost if they fully meet all the requirements and have met their annual deductible, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Zeeb and his group realized there were no local charities distributing ambulatory equipment in the area, so they decided that their volunteers could step in and fill the void.

“There just isn’t a place available,” he said. “If someone breaks a leg or something, they need it now.”

The Papillion Volunteer Fire Department, staffed by retired volunteer firefighters, has been a stalwart community organization for decades. The group provides automated external defibrillators where needed, and organizes the Sarpy County Salute to Public Safety ceremony to support first responders and commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks

Donations of new or used items can be made by calling Zeeb at 402-681-0929 to arrange for pick up or drop off. There are no restrictions on who can borrow the available materials.

“Most people are willing to help other people,” Zeeb said. “It’s what makes Papillion special.”