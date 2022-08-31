 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inside this week's Papillion Times: Aug. 31

  • 0
Papillion Times 8/31/22

Inside this week's Papillion Times: Aug. 31

Sarpy County missing on projects due to dwindling availability of sites
Papillion

Sarpy County missing on projects due to dwindling availability of sites

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

Lack of available “greenfield” space for large-sized projects has become a problem for Sarpy County, according to the executive director of th…

Innovative Papillion program to loan mobility, medical devices receives overwhelming response from community
Papillion

Innovative Papillion program to loan mobility, medical devices receives overwhelming response from community

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

Community reaction to the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department’s innovative new program to loan mobility and medical devices has been intense, …

Sarpy County levy may drop, but most taxpayers' bills likely to increase
Papillion

Sarpy County levy may drop, but most taxpayers' bills likely to increase

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

The average property owner in Sarpy County can still expect a higher tax bill from the county, even with a 4% reduction in the county’s tax levy.

New postcard requirement will call attention to property tax increases
Papillion

New postcard requirement will call attention to property tax increases

  • Martha Stoddard Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

The latest tool to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Sarpy County property owners next month.

FOOTBALL: Titans pull away at Fremont before Friday's match-up with Monarchs
Inthegame

FOOTBALL: Titans pull away at Fremont before Friday's match-up with Monarchs

  • Randy Speer Fremont Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Papillion-La Vista South pulled away for a 35-19 win over Fremont on Friday night at Heedum field in Fremont with back-to-back third quarter scores.

VOLLEYBALL: Titans lose first match in 658 days; Monarchs start out 3-3
Inthegame

VOLLEYBALL: Titans lose first match in 658 days; Monarchs start out 3-3

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Papio South lost their first match in 658 days on Saturday, Aug. 27, while Papio started the season at .500 after the opening weekend.

VOLLEYBALL: Trojans battle inexperience to reach high expectations
Inthegame

VOLLEYBALL: Trojans battle inexperience to reach high expectations

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Without any seniors, Platteview will have to get past inexperience to reach their expectations this fall.

BOYS TENNIS: Monarchs win Lincoln High/Northeast tournament
Inthegame

BOYS TENNIS: Monarchs win Lincoln High/Northeast tournament

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Papillion-La Vista won the Lincoln High/Northeast tournament on Friday, Aug. 26.

SOFTBALL: Ullery's 5 RBIs lead as Titans slug Wolverines in home opener
Inthegame

SOFTBALL: Ullery's 5 RBIs lead as Titans slug Wolverines in home opener

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Papio South broke out of a brief slump with a 12-2 slugging of Omaha Westview in their home opener on Tuesday night.

CROSS COUNTRY: Titan boys finish third, Monarch girls fifth as hosts at Class of Metro
Papillion

CROSS COUNTRY: Titan boys finish third, Monarch girls fifth as hosts at Class of Metro

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

The 2022 cross country season began in Papillion on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the Papio schools hosted the Class of the Metro meet at Walnut Creek…

SOFTBALL: Trojans aim to learn from mistakes in winless start
Inthegame

SOFTBALL: Trojans aim to learn from mistakes in winless start

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

A tough start to the season has given Platteview the opportunity to learn from their mistakes.

Geschke recognized for contributions to promoting farm safety
Papillion

Geschke recognized for contributions to promoting farm safety

  • Updated
  • 0

Bernard Geschke understands the importance of farm safety.

SENIOR COLUMN: Travels to Iowa State Fair; passing of beloved Ralston senior
Papillion

SENIOR COLUMN: Travels to Iowa State Fair; passing of beloved Ralston senior

  • Janet Rentko For the Times
  • Updated
  • 0

The La Vista Senior Center started the month with 20 seniors attending the lunch outing to the Olive Garden.

Papillion, Gretna residents among new members of Girl Scout board
Papillion

Papillion, Gretna residents among new members of Girl Scout board

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Sarpy County residents are among five new board members of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

LETTER: Is Papillion becoming Omaha?
Papillion

LETTER: Is Papillion becoming Omaha?

  • Updated
  • 0

As a suburban extension of the Omaha Metroplex, it makes sense that people would live in Papillion but work in Omaha, since that is where the …

PHOTOS: Pups take over Papio Bay
Papillion

PHOTOS: Pups take over Papio Bay

  • Updated
  • 0
Pickleball has come to La Vista
Papillion

Pickleball has come to La Vista

  • Updated
  • 0

The La Vista Community Center now has indoor pickleball courts.Courts may be reserved up to one week ahead by calling 402-331-3455.The cost to…

Papillion launches tourism webpage
Papillion

Papillion launches tourism webpage

  • Updated
  • 0

The City of Papillion has added a webpage to the city’s website designed to promote tourism and shopping both locally and nationally.

La Vista implements new strategy for street paving
Papillion

La Vista implements new strategy for street paving

  • Updated
  • 0

The City of La Vista implemented the first use of a paving method called ultra-thin bonded asphalt surface in the Giles Corner neighborhood.

La Vista dishing up free pancakes this fall
Papillion

La Vista dishing up free pancakes this fall

  • Updated
  • 0

The City of La Vista will hold a series of community outreach events across town designed to give residents an opportunity to meet with their …

Papillion police invite holiday card submissions
Papillion

Papillion police invite holiday card submissions

  • Updated
  • 0

The Papillion Police Department is holding a contest for children under 10 to design its 2022 holiday card.

Punt, Pass & Kick coming to LV Sports Center
Papillion

Punt, Pass & Kick coming to LV Sports Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Punt, Pass and Kick 2022 is coming Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. to Flag Football Field No. 3. at the La Vista Sports Complex at 66th and Harri…

La Vista Community Center adds special preschool activities
Papillion

La Vista Community Center adds special preschool activities

  • Updated
  • 0

The second Thursday of each month will feature a special activity and a short storytime during the first hour of Preschool Playtime at the La …

Springfield Girl Scouts to hold organizational meeting
Papillion

Springfield Girl Scouts to hold organizational meeting

  • Updated
  • 0

Girl Scouts Troop 48152 invites children from Westmont and Springfield Elementary Schools to participate.

Sarpy County CERT offers free disaster preparedness training
Papillion

Sarpy County CERT offers free disaster preparedness training

  • Updated
  • 0

The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class …

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pickleball has come to La Vista

Pickleball has come to La Vista

The La Vista Community Center now has indoor pickleball courts.Courts may be reserved up to one week ahead by calling 402-331-3455.The cost to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert