Inside this week's Papillion Times: Aug. 31
Lack of available “greenfield” space for large-sized projects has become a problem for Sarpy County, according to the executive director of th…
Innovative Papillion program to loan mobility, medical devices receives overwhelming response from community
Community reaction to the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department’s innovative new program to loan mobility and medical devices has been intense, …
The average property owner in Sarpy County can still expect a higher tax bill from the county, even with a 4% reduction in the county’s tax levy.
The latest tool to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Sarpy County property owners next month.
Papillion-La Vista South pulled away for a 35-19 win over Fremont on Friday night at Heedum field in Fremont with back-to-back third quarter scores.
Papio South lost their first match in 658 days on Saturday, Aug. 27, while Papio started the season at .500 after the opening weekend.
Without any seniors, Platteview will have to get past inexperience to reach their expectations this fall.
Papillion-La Vista won the Lincoln High/Northeast tournament on Friday, Aug. 26.
Papio South broke out of a brief slump with a 12-2 slugging of Omaha Westview in their home opener on Tuesday night.
The 2022 cross country season began in Papillion on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the Papio schools hosted the Class of the Metro meet at Walnut Creek…
A tough start to the season has given Platteview the opportunity to learn from their mistakes.
Bernard Geschke understands the importance of farm safety.
The La Vista Senior Center started the month with 20 seniors attending the lunch outing to the Olive Garden.
Two Sarpy County residents are among five new board members of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.
As a suburban extension of the Omaha Metroplex, it makes sense that people would live in Papillion but work in Omaha, since that is where the …
The La Vista Community Center now has indoor pickleball courts.Courts may be reserved up to one week ahead by calling 402-331-3455.The cost to…
The City of Papillion has added a webpage to the city’s website designed to promote tourism and shopping both locally and nationally.
The City of La Vista implemented the first use of a paving method called ultra-thin bonded asphalt surface in the Giles Corner neighborhood.
The City of La Vista will hold a series of community outreach events across town designed to give residents an opportunity to meet with their …
The Papillion Police Department is holding a contest for children under 10 to design its 2022 holiday card.
Punt, Pass and Kick 2022 is coming Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. to Flag Football Field No. 3. at the La Vista Sports Complex at 66th and Harri…
The second Thursday of each month will feature a special activity and a short storytime during the first hour of Preschool Playtime at the La …
Girl Scouts Troop 48152 invites children from Westmont and Springfield Elementary Schools to participate.
The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class …