From the Nebraska Examiner:
Inside this week's Papillion Times: Oct. 5
Running unopposed in this November’s general election, David Black prepares to enter his fourth term as Papillion’s mayor with the same overri…
Springfield Platteview Community Schools received a $170,000 grant from Meta to provide its two elementary schools with 75 interactive compute…
The Sarpy County Election Commission began mailing early voting ballots Monday to about 3,050 voters.
The Papillion Times is compiling a candidate guide for voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
Competitors, which have averaged 10 to 15 in number, play US Chess rated games. The club holds sanctioned tournaments only, which can range from one night to five weeks for the championship.
Sarpy and Cass county residents looking for a no-cost vaccination option can take advantage of an immunization clinic at CHI Health Midlands H…
Getting the latest COVID booster between now and Halloween can help people protect themselves over the upcoming holidays, a Nebraska physician says.
Grace Engelmann is still recuperating after COVID. She did not get out much the whole month of August, and she has managed to get out to churc…
If you're reading this, chances are you're a believer in newspapers.
One by one, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln.
Friday, the RC-135 reconnaissance jets based at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue will return from an 18-month hiatus at the Lincoln Airport.
Going into their top-10 matchup on Thursday, Sept. 29, both head coaches for Gretna and Papio South expected a fight.
Many of Papio South’s seniors have been through a lot to get to their 8-3 win over Omaha Westside on senior night Tuesday.
Season tickets are now on sale for Union Omaha’s 2023 season at Werner Park.
A trio of sisters playing for a defending state champion going after a second would seem unheard of.
Both Papillion-La Vista and Papio South finished in the top half of 16 teams in the final team standings at the Metro Tournament on Tuesday.