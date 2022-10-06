 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside this week's Papillion Times: Oct. 5

  • 0

 

Papillion Times 10/5/22

From the Nebraska Examiner:

Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets

Mayor David Black unchallenged as Papillion's CEO
Papillion

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

Running unopposed in this November’s general election, David Black prepares to enter his fourth term as Papillion’s mayor with the same overri…

Springfield Platteview Community Schools receive $170,000 grant from Meta
Papillion

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

Springfield Platteview Community Schools received a $170,000 grant from Meta to provide its two elementary schools with 75 interactive compute…

Early voting ballots on way to mailboxes in Sarpy County
Papillion

  • Updated
  • 0

The Sarpy County Election Commission began mailing early voting ballots Monday to about 3,050 voters.

Papillion Times preparing candidate guide for 2022 general election
Papillion

  • Updated
  • 0

The Papillion Times is compiling a candidate guide for voters in the Nov. 8 general election.

PHOTO: Papillion La Vista High School homecoming royalty
Papillion

  • Updated
  • 0
Girl Scouts honor Papillion volunteer
Papillion

  • Updated
  • 0

Competitors, which have averaged 10 to 15 in number, play US Chess rated games. The club holds sanctioned tournaments only, which can range from one night to five weeks for the championship.

Midlands Hospital vaccination clinic helps serve Sarpy/Cass County children
Papillion

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Sarpy and Cass county residents looking for a no-cost vaccination option can take advantage of an immunization clinic at CHI Health Midlands H…

Nebraska expert encourages public to keep up on their COVID boosters
Papillion

  • Henry J. Cordes Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Getting the latest COVID booster between now and Halloween can help people protect themselves over the upcoming holidays, a Nebraska physician says.

SENIOR COLUMN: Many fun activities coming up for seniors in October
Papillion

  • Janet Rentko For the Times
  • 0

Grace Engelmann is still recuperating after COVID. She did not get out much the whole month of August, and she has managed to get out to churc…

National Newspaper Week: Newspapers are a product of their community
Papillion

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

If you're reading this, chances are you're a believer in newspapers. 

Jets land at Offutt Air Force Base to celebrate the opening of rebuilt runway
Papillion

  • Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

One by one, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln.

Offutt Air Force Base runway renamed to reflect shift in compass in magnetic pole
Papillion
editor's pick

  • Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Friday, the RC-135 reconnaissance jets based at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue will return from an 18-month hiatus at the Lincoln Airport.

SOFTBALL: Papio South falls short in top-10 dogfight
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Going into their top-10 matchup on Thursday, Sept. 29, both head coaches for Gretna and Papio South expected a fight.

SOFTBALL: Many difficult roads lead to senior night win for Papio South
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Many of Papio South’s seniors have been through a lot to get to their 8-3 win over Omaha Westside on senior night Tuesday.

Union Omaha launches military discount for season tickets
Inthegame

  • Updated
  • 0

Season tickets are now on sale for Union Omaha’s 2023 season at Werner Park.

VOLLEYBALL: Dyrstad trio shines 'in their own way' for defending champion Titans
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

A trio of sisters playing for a defending state champion going after a second would seem unheard of.

GIRLS GOLF: Titans, Monarchs both finish in top half of teams at Metros
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Both Papillion-La Vista and Papio South finished in the top half of 16 teams in the final team standings at the Metro Tournament on Tuesday.

