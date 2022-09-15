Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 14
The American Cancer Society partnered with Lueder Construction for the Big Dig Omaha event on Sunday, Sept. 11, on the job site of the new H&a…
Shadow Lake Towne Center is continuing to expand its retail offerings
Sarah M. Moore will serve as Sarpy County’s next juvenile court judge.
There are sports bars. And then there’s Hail Varsity Club.
The La Vista City Council approved its two-year budget for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 with no change in the city’s property tax levy.
The Bellevue Berry Farm’s Pumpkin Roundup starts Saturday in Papillion, while the fall season starts the following weekend at Vala’s Pumpkin P…
Werner Park hosted the annual Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10, to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation…
Top BMX athletes performed at Papillion La Vista South High School on Thursday while bringing a message about the importance of preventing bullying.
Seven-time “American Ninja Warrior” competitor Maggi Thorne and motivational speaker Diane Bandreas are joining forces with Girl Scouts Spirit…
Flo Rida will perform a post-game concert at Werner Park on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Mary Gubbels said she’s always had a knack for art, but she encourages those who haven’t to give it a try.
Longtime artist and art teacher Rhonda Earith is “thrilled” to have her work featured in Papillion once again.
For the last decade, Jason Schleicher of Papillion has worked with industrial wood.
Transport to the past at the Papillion Singing Seniors’ upcoming fall concert.
Platteview took advantage of a couple of first quarter miscues by Nebraska City as Jared Kuhl totaled five touchdowns in a 48-13 win at home o…
Two key defensive plays and a strong rushing attack led Papillion-La Vista South to a 29-3 drubbing of their rival Papio Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Fourth-ranked Elkhorn South remained unbeaten, extending its winning streak to three. The Storm lead No. 9 Papio South 34-0 at halftime.
Strong pitching from Alexis Jensen and a big fourth inning led Gretna to a 5-0 win over Papio South in the Metro Conference Tournament quarter…
Papio South senior Mariah Unverzagt struck out 14 Bellevue East hitters in a 2-1 win for the Titans in extra innings on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Papillion-La Vista went 3-1 and finished fifth as Papio South co-hosted the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing Sept. 2-3.
While most everyone else enjoyed a well-deserved Labor Day, Papillion-La Vista South had some work to do. The defending Class A champs traveled to Lenexa, Kansas to play at St. James Academy.
In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Omaha Storm Chasers have announced their 2023 regular season schedule. All game times will be a…
Sixth graders at G. Stanely Hall Elementary School in La Vista traveled last week to the Carol Joy Holling Retreat Center in Ashland for Outdo…
The photos are available in a group of award winners, or of the single award winners with their families. Each photo is titled with the award …