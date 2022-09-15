 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 14

  • 0
Papillion Times 9/14

Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 14

PHOTOS: Big Dig invites children to explore construction equipment
Papillion

PHOTOS: Big Dig invites children to explore construction equipment

  • Updated
  • 0

The American Cancer Society partnered with Lueder Construction for the Big Dig Omaha event on Sunday, Sept. 11, on the job site of the new H&a…

Papillion's Shadow Lake shopping center to welcome HomeGoods, Sketchers
Papillion

Papillion's Shadow Lake shopping center to welcome HomeGoods, Sketchers

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Shadow Lake Towne Center is continuing to expand its retail offerings

Ricketts selects Sarpy County Attorney's Office division lead for Juvenile Court
Papillion

Ricketts selects Sarpy County Attorney's Office division lead for Juvenile Court

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Sarah M. Moore will serve as Sarpy County’s next juvenile court judge.

New sports bar offers chance to watch podcast recording, other special events
Papillion

New sports bar offers chance to watch podcast recording, other special events

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

There are sports bars. And then there’s Hail Varsity Club.

La Vista City Council approves budgets, leaves levy unchanged
Papillion

La Vista City Council approves budgets, leaves levy unchanged

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

The La Vista City Council approved its two-year budget for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 with no change in the city’s property tax levy.

Family-friendly fall activities are found throughout Sarpy County
Papillion

Family-friendly fall activities are found throughout Sarpy County

  • Updated
  • 0

The Bellevue Berry Farm’s Pumpkin Roundup starts Saturday in Papillion, while the fall season starts the following weekend at Vala’s Pumpkin P…

PHOTO: Sarpy County's annual Salute to Public Safety commemorates 9/11
Papillion

PHOTO: Sarpy County's annual Salute to Public Safety commemorates 9/11

  • Updated
  • 0
PHOTOS: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors New York City Fire Department
Papillion

PHOTOS: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors New York City Fire Department

  • Updated
  • 0

Werner Park hosted the annual Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10, to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation…

PHOTOS: BMX pros visit Papillion La Vista South High School
Papillion

PHOTOS: BMX pros visit Papillion La Vista South High School

  • Updated
  • 0

Top BMX athletes performed at Papillion La Vista South High School on Thursday while bringing a message about the importance of preventing bullying.

Girl Scouts hosting Sarpy County event with 'American Ninja Warrior' contestant
Papillion

Girl Scouts hosting Sarpy County event with 'American Ninja Warrior' contestant

  • Updated
  • 0

Seven-time “American Ninja Warrior” competitor Maggi Thorne and motivational speaker Diane Bandreas are joining forces with Girl Scouts Spirit…

Flo Rida performs concert Sept. 24 at Werner Park
Papillion

Flo Rida performs concert Sept. 24 at Werner Park

  • Updated
  • 0

Flo Rida will perform a post-game concert at Werner Park on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Book art exhibition on display in Papillion library through September
Papillion

Book art exhibition on display in Papillion library through September

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

Mary Gubbels said she’s always had a knack for art, but she encourages those who haven’t to give it a try.

Papillion Landing features local artist, teacher
Papillion

Papillion Landing features local artist, teacher

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

Longtime artist and art teacher Rhonda Earith is “thrilled” to have her work featured in Papillion once again.

Papillion man repurposed wood as art
Papillion

Papillion man repurposed wood as art

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

For the last decade, Jason Schleicher of Papillion has worked with industrial wood.

Papillion Singing Seniors showcasing Groovy '60s
Papillion

Papillion Singing Seniors showcasing Groovy '60s

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

Transport to the past at the Papillion Singing Seniors’ upcoming fall concert.

FOOTBALL: Kuhl totals 5 TDs as Platteview cruises to 48-13 win over Nebraska City
Inthegame

FOOTBALL: Kuhl totals 5 TDs as Platteview cruises to 48-13 win over Nebraska City

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Platteview took advantage of a couple of first quarter miscues by Nebraska City as Jared Kuhl totaled five touchdowns in a 48-13 win at home o…

FOOTBALL: Key defensive plays, strong running lead Titans to drubbing of rival Monarchs
Inthegame

FOOTBALL: Key defensive plays, strong running lead Titans to drubbing of rival Monarchs

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Two key defensive plays and a strong rushing attack led Papillion-La Vista South to a 29-3 drubbing of their rival Papio Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.

FOOTBALL: Elkhorn South scores early, often to beat Papillion-La Vista South
Inthegame

FOOTBALL: Elkhorn South scores early, often to beat Papillion-La Vista South

  • Jordan McAlpine Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Fourth-ranked Elkhorn South remained unbeaten, extending its winning streak to three. The Storm lead No. 9 Papio South 34-0 at halftime.

SOFTBALL: Gretna shuts out Papio South 5-0 to advance to Metro semifinals
Gretna

SOFTBALL: Gretna shuts out Papio South 5-0 to advance to Metro semifinals

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Strong pitching from Alexis Jensen and a big fourth inning led Gretna to a 5-0 win over Papio South in the Metro Conference Tournament quarter…

SOFTBALL: Unverzagt strikes out 14 in 2-1 win over Bellevue East
Inthegame

SOFTBALL: Unverzagt strikes out 14 in 2-1 win over Bellevue East

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Papio South senior Mariah Unverzagt struck out 14 Bellevue East hitters in a 2-1 win for the Titans in extra innings on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

SOFTBALL: Monarchs finish fifth as Titans co-host Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic
Inthegame

SOFTBALL: Monarchs finish fifth as Titans co-host Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Papillion-La Vista went 3-1 and finished fifth as Papio South co-hosted the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing Sept. 2-3.

Papio South's trip to Kansas gave Titans chance to compete against top talent
Inthegame

Papio South's trip to Kansas gave Titans chance to compete against top talent

  • Mike Patterson Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

While most everyone else enjoyed a well-deserved Labor Day, Papillion-La Vista South had some work to do. The defending Class A champs traveled to Lenexa, Kansas to play at St. James Academy. 

Storm Chasers announce 2023 regular season schedule
Inthegame

Storm Chasers announce 2023 regular season schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Omaha Storm Chasers have announced their 2023 regular season schedule. All game times will be a…

G. Stanley Hall sixth graders kick off Outdoor Education for Papillion, La Vista
Papillion

G. Stanley Hall sixth graders kick off Outdoor Education for Papillion, La Vista

  • Updated
  • 0

Sixth graders at G. Stanely Hall Elementary School in La Vista traveled last week to the Carol Joy Holling Retreat Center in Ashland for Outdo…

PLCS announces annual greatness award winners
Papillion

PLCS announces annual greatness award winners

  • Updated
  • 0

The photos are available in a group of award winners, or of the single award winners with their families. Each photo is titled with the award …

PHOTO: Papillion La Vista South announces homecoming court
Papillion

PHOTO: Papillion La Vista South announces homecoming court

  • Updated
  • 0
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert