Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 21
Two homes in Papillion and La Vista were recently featured sites in the Omaha Garden Walk.
The geese weren’t the only ones honking at Papillion’s Halleck Park on Friday morning. Papillion La Vista Community School first graders explo…
The first public hearings in Sarpy County required under a new Nebraska law aimed at pressuring local elected officials to reduce property tax growth are this week.
Four of the 11 Omaha area school districts have laid out guidelines around gender identity. Gretna and Papillion prohibit from using a student's preferred name or pronouns without parent permission.
Friday Night Bites returned to Papillion Landing, bringing a variety of food trucks to the patio behind the facility. Food vendors were joined…
At the Ralston Senior Center, bingo on Wednesdays and the second and fourth Thursdays continue to be well attended.
Papillion and La Vista’s fall cleanup days have been scheduled for Oct.17 through Oct. 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at 99th Circle and Po…
Three Sarpy County offices have moved into the Sarpy County Courthouse.
It was a battle for second place in USL League One but another late disappointment for second-place Union Omaha, who drew 1-1 to Greenville Triumph in third on Saturday.
Two late goals by Richmond Kickers — one well into stoppage time — canceled out a brace of goals by J.P. Scearce in a 3-2 loss for Union Omaha…
A dominant performance by senior Devyn Jones led Papio South to a come-from-behind 51-14 win over Omaha Burke in the Titans’ Homecoming game on Friday.
Papillion-La Vista celebrated senior night on Thursday, Sept. 15, with a dominant 12-0 win over Omaha North.
Bracket play in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 17, due to rain and standing water at Papillion Landing.
The Omaha area will host all three classes of the high school state baseball championships next May.
Papio South earned a third-place finish in the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday.
Papio South’s latest dual was a 6-3 win against Gretna on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Ronald Dubas entered guilty pleas to four counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide 20 months after the Jan. 31, 2021, wreck that killed four people.