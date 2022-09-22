 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 21

Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 21

Papillion, La Vista homes featured in Nebraska Statewide Arboretum garden walk
Papillion, La Vista homes featured in Nebraska Statewide Arboretum garden walk

Two homes in Papillion and La Vista were recently featured sites in the Omaha Garden Walk.

PHOTOS: PLCS first graders explore careers at annual Vehicle Day
PHOTOS: PLCS first graders explore careers at annual Vehicle Day

The geese weren’t the only ones honking at Papillion’s Halleck Park on Friday morning. Papillion La Vista Community School first graders explo…

Local governments must show their math to taxpayers at public hearings
Local governments must show their math to taxpayers at public hearings

  • Christopher Burbach Omaha World-Herald
The first public hearings in Sarpy County required under a new Nebraska law aimed at pressuring local elected officials to reduce property tax growth are this week.

Omaha-area school districts' policies differ for using student pronouns
Omaha-area school districts' policies differ for using student pronouns

  • Lauren Wagner Omaha World-Herald
Four of the 11 Omaha area school districts have laid out guidelines around gender identity. Gretna and Papillion prohibit from using a student's preferred name or pronouns without parent permission.

PHOTO: Papillion La Vista South announces homecoming royalty
PHOTO: Papillion La Vista South announces homecoming royalty

PHOTO: Papillion La Vista announces homecoming court
PHOTO: Papillion La Vista announces homecoming court

PHOTOS: Friday Night Bites series returns to Papillion Landing
PHOTOS: Friday Night Bites series returns to Papillion Landing

Friday Night Bites returned to Papillion Landing, bringing a variety of food trucks to the patio behind the facility. Food vendors were joined…

Senior Column: A variety of updates, events and eggplant parm
Senior Column: A variety of updates, events and eggplant parm

  • Janet Rentko For the Times
At the Ralston Senior Center, bingo on Wednesdays and the second and fourth Thursdays continue to be well attended.

PHOTO: Volunteers get hands dirty for pollinator conservation
PHOTO: Volunteers get hands dirty for pollinator conservation

Papillion, La Vista fall cleanup days begin October 17
Papillion, La Vista fall cleanup days begin October 17

Papillion and La Vista’s fall cleanup days have been scheduled for Oct.17 through Oct. 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at 99th Circle and Po…

Three offices move to Sarpy County Courthouse
Three offices move to Sarpy County Courthouse

  • Scott Stewart
Three Sarpy County offices have moved into the Sarpy County Courthouse.

SOCCER: Another late disappointment for Union Omaha in 1-1 draw to Greenville
SOCCER: Another late disappointment for Union Omaha in 1-1 draw to Greenville

  • Peter Burtnett
It was a battle for second place in USL League One but another late disappointment for second-place Union Omaha, who drew 1-1 to Greenville Triumph in third on Saturday.

SOCCER: Scearce brace canceled out by 2 late goals in Union Omaha loss
SOCCER: Scearce brace canceled out by 2 late goals in Union Omaha loss

  • Peter Burtnett
Two late goals by Richmond Kickers — one well into stoppage time — canceled out a brace of goals by J.P. Scearce in a 3-2 loss for Union Omaha…

FOOTBALL: Jones' dominance leads Titans to 51-14 win over Burke
FOOTBALL: Jones' dominance leads Titans to 51-14 win over Burke

  • Peter Burtnett
A dominant performance by senior Devyn Jones led Papio South to a come-from-behind 51-14 win over Omaha Burke in the Titans’ Homecoming game on Friday.

SOFTBALL: Monarchs rout Vikings on senior night
SOFTBALL: Monarchs rout Vikings on senior night

  • Peter Burtnett
Papillion-La Vista celebrated senior night on Thursday, Sept. 15, with a dominant 12-0 win over Omaha North.

SOFTBALL: Saturday's Papio Invite games canceled due to rain
SOFTBALL: Saturday's Papio Invite games canceled due to rain

  • Peter Burtnett
Bracket play in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 17, due to rain and standing water at Papillion Landing.

Werner Park, UNO will host all three classes of state baseball this season
Werner Park, UNO will host all three classes of state baseball this season

  • Stu Pospisil Omaha World-Herald
The Omaha area will host all three classes of the high school state baseball championships next May.

GIRLS GOLF: Papio South finishes third at Bellevue West Invitational
GIRLS GOLF: Papio South finishes third at Bellevue West Invitational

  • Peter Burtnett
Papio South earned a third-place finish in the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday.

BOYS TENNIS: Papio South seeing progress, aim for better net play, court awareness
BOYS TENNIS: Papio South seeing progress, aim for better net play, court awareness

  • Peter Burtnett
Papio South’s latest dual was a 6-3 win against Gretna on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

La Vista man pleas guilty to crossing center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls
La Vista man pleas guilty to crossing center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls

  • Todd Cooper Omaha World-Herald
Ronald Dubas entered guilty pleas to four counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide 20 months after the Jan. 31, 2021, wreck that killed four people.

