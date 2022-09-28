Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 28
Papillion La Vista Community Schools officials are floating the idea of a $129.9 million bond issue to help prepare for future growth and address a long-running dispute over an athletic facility.
A new countywide hearing on property taxes drew a crowd Thursday evening.
Since he was a child, Caleb Salvatore of La Vista has aspired to be a stand up comedian.
The City of Papillion kept its property tax levy the lowest among the cities of Sarpy and Douglas Counties.
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted decrease in the district’s property tax levy earlier this month.
Food tidbits include three new restaurant openings and the fourth anniversary celebration of two Omaha health-food eateries.
FSC Edge held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to celebrate the grand opening of its 60,000-square-foot facility in La Vista.
Papio took the lead 16 seconds in and put 44 consecutive points on the board, going on to a dominant win over Omaha Benson.
Bellevue West narrowly edged Papio South in a home dual on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
No. 2 Papio South beat No. 4 Omaha Westside in five sets (19-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-21, 15-10) on senior night on Tuesday night.
Platteview couldn't block or get shots past six-foot-four DC West junior Nora Wurtz in a 3-1 loss at home on Thursday night.
No. 10 Papio South heads into a tough final week of the regular season after narrow losses to top-10 teams Elkhorn South and Millard West.
A popular Springfield restaurant has closed.
Construction is at a standstill at a Meta data center in Sarpy County after racist graffiti was found on the site twice in the past week.
No. 8 Papio South needed cleaner play as a late rally came up just short after an early grand slam put them in a deep hole in a 6-4 loss to No. 4 Elkhorn South on Monday night.
Offutt Air Force Base will celebrate its runway reopening Friday afternoon with an event open to those with base privileges.