Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 28

Papillion La Vista school officials considering $129.9M bond issue
  • Joe Dejka Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Papillion La Vista Community Schools officials are floating the idea of a $129.9 million bond issue to help prepare for future growth and address a long-running dispute over an athletic facility.

Countywide property tax hearing draws large crowd
  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
A new countywide hearing on property taxes drew a crowd Thursday evening.

La Vista man's comedic open mics, podcasts poke fun at current events
  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
Since he was a child, Caleb Salvatore of La Vista has aspired to be a stand up comedian.

Papillion maintains lowest tax levy in metropolitan area
  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
The City of Papillion kept its property tax levy the lowest among the cities of Sarpy and Douglas Counties.

Papio NRD property tax levy drops 2.6%
  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted decrease in the district’s property tax levy earlier this month.

WRITE TO US: Here's how to submit a letter to the editor
  • Updated
The Papillion Times encourages letters to the editor. Letters must be signed with the name of the writer (no pseudonyms). The writer's address…

Lux American Grill opens at Papillion apartment complex
  • Betsie Freeman Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Food tidbits include three new restaurant openings and the fourth anniversary celebration of two Omaha health-food eateries.

La Vista welcomes FSC Edge's hundreds of employees with ribbon-cutting ceremony
  • Scott Stewart
FSC Edge held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to celebrate the grand opening of its 60,000-square-foot facility in La Vista.

FOOTBALL: Papio scores 44 in first half of dominant win over Omaha Benson
  • Jordan McAlpine Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Papio took the lead 16 seconds in and put 44 consecutive points on the board, going on to a dominant win over Omaha Benson. 

BOYS TENNIS: Titans edged by Thunderbirds in dual
  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Bellevue West narrowly edged Papio South in a home dual on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

VOLLEYBALL: No. 2 Titans win five-set battle over No. 4 Warriors on senior night
  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
No. 2 Papio South beat No. 4 Omaha Westside in five sets (19-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-21, 15-10) on senior night on Tuesday night.

VOLLEYBALL: Trojans out-matched by DC West's Wurtz
  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Platteview couldn't block or get shots past six-foot-four DC West junior Nora Wurtz in a 3-1 loss at home on Thursday night.

SOFTBALL: Titans narrowly fall short in two top 10 matchups ahead of tough final week
  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
No. 10 Papio South heads into a tough final week of the regular season after narrow losses to top-10 teams Elkhorn South and Millard West.

Springfield's Wicked Hen Farmhouse shuts doors
  • Betsie Freeman Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
A popular Springfield restaurant has closed.

Meta, contractor investigating after racist graffiti discovered at Sarpy County job site
  • Luna Stephens Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Construction is at a standstill at a Meta data center in Sarpy County after racist graffiti was found on the site twice in the past week. 

SOFTBALL: Titans need cleaner play as rally falls just short in top-10 matchup
  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
No. 8 Papio South needed cleaner play as a late rally came up just short after an early grand slam put them in a deep hole in a 6-4 loss to No. 4 Elkhorn South on Monday night.

Offutt Air Force Base to cut ribbon on new runway
  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
Offutt Air Force Base will celebrate its runway reopening Friday afternoon with an event open to those with base privileges.

