Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 7
A Papillion La Vista High School senior will be marching in the well-known Macy’s Day Parade this Thanksgiving.
When the coronavirus hit, Heidi Lowther and Dennis Askren of Papillion lost not only their jobs, but also their home.
As Sarpy County continues to grow, so does the county government’s budget — even if that growth means the county’s tax levy will actually fall…
Three names of finalists for a Sarpy County Court judgeship were forwarded to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The new High-Intensity Activated CrossWalK or HAWK pedestrian signal at Washington and West Second Streets in downtown Papillion went into ser…
Sarpy County children will soon be able to learn the art of swimming a little closer to home.
Community organizations across Sarpy County will host events in memory of the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and honor first responders.
Outlook Enrichment’s “Vision Beyond Sight — Blues, Booze, & BBQ for the Blind” fundraiser moves outdoors to the SumTur Amphitheater in Pap…
Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Papillion on Saturday, Sept. 10, to conduct master classes with Papill…
It was great to be able to get back to the La Vista Senior Center for bingo on Friday, Aug. 19, and see so many friends and new people.
The Papillion Police Department announced earlier this month it has been reaccredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement A…
Papillion-La Vista overcame a first-set loss in their home opener against Bellevue West for a four-set win on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The Papillion-La Vista South High School gym was filled to the brim with energy on Tuesday night.
Papio South is hosting the inaugural NFCA Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing on Friday and Saturday.
Last season, Papillion-La Vista South qualified for the state tournament. But all Mariah Unverzagt could do was watch and cheer from the bench. This year, she’s hoping to help the Titans return.
A Corey Hertzog winner late in the second half gave 10-man Union Omaha a key 1-0 win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to bounce bac…
Platteview girls golf wrapped up a busy week in the Chieftain Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 1, with a season-best fifth-place tournament finish.
As tournament co-hosts with Gretna on Friday, Sept. 2, Papio South finished third overall in team standings.
Following a tournament win in Lincoln last weekend, Papillion-La Vista was swept 9-0 by Creighton Prep at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30.