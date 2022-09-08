 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside this week's Papillion Times: Sept. 7

Papillion Times 9/7/22

Papillion La Vista High School student selected to march in Macy's Day Parade
Papillion

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
A Papillion La Vista High School senior will be marching in the well-known Macy’s Day Parade this Thanksgiving.

Mobile dog groomers still finding strong demand in Sarpy County
Papillion

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
When the coronavirus hit, Heidi Lowther and Dennis Askren of Papillion lost not only their jobs, but also their home.

Sarpy County lowers tax levy, adopts $289M budget, prioritizes road project
Papillion

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
As Sarpy County continues to grow, so does the county government’s budget — even if that growth means the county’s tax levy will actually fall…

Three finalists advanced for Sarpy County bench vacancy
Bellevue

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
Three names of finalists for a Sarpy County Court judgeship were forwarded to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

New HAWK traffic light system now operational in downtown Papillion
Papillion

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
The new High-Intensity Activated CrossWalK or HAWK pedestrian signal at Washington and West Second Streets in downtown Papillion went into ser…

New swim school in Papillion aims to make community safer
Papillion

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
Sarpy County children will soon be able to learn the art of swimming a little closer to home.

Area Patriot Day events honor 9/11 victims, first responders
Papillion

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
Community organizations across Sarpy County will host events in memory of the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and honor first responders.

Outlook Enrichment’s ‘Vision Beyond Sight’ fundraiser coming to Papillion's SumTur
Papillion

  • Updated
Outlook Enrichment’s “Vision Beyond Sight — Blues, Booze, & BBQ for the Blind” fundraiser moves outdoors to the SumTur Amphitheater in Pap…

Dallas Brass to perform with Papillion La Vista students
Inthegame

  • Updated
Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Papillion on Saturday, Sept. 10, to conduct master classes with Papill…

Plenty of activities, trips coming up this month at La Vista Senior Center
Papillion

  • Janet Rentko For the Times
  • Updated
It was great to be able to get back to the La Vista Senior Center for bingo on Friday, Aug. 19, and see so many friends and new people.

Papillion Police Department earns CALEA reaccreditation
Papillion

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
The Papillion Police Department announced earlier this month it has been reaccredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement A…

VOLLEYBALL: Monarchs overcome slow start to win home opener over T-Birds
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Papillion-La Vista overcame a first-set loss in their home opener against Bellevue West for a four-set win on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

VOLLEYBALL: Titans avenge first loss in two years in championship rematch
Inthegame

  • Austin Plourde Contributing Writer
  • Updated
The Papillion-La Vista South High School gym was filled to the brim with energy on Tuesday night.

SOFTBALL: Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic honors former Titan who died at 22
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Papio South is hosting the inaugural NFCA Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing on Friday and Saturday.

Papio South's Mariah Unverzagt aims to get back to state tournament and not as a spectator

  • Steve Beideck Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Last season, Papillion-La Vista South qualified for the state tournament. But all Mariah Unverzagt could do was watch and cheer from the bench. This year, she’s hoping to help the Titans return.

SOCCER: Hertzog winner gives 10-man Union Omaha key bounce-back win
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
A Corey Hertzog winner late in the second half gave 10-man Union Omaha a key 1-0 win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to bounce bac…

GIRLS GOLF: Platteview earns season-best tournament finish to wrap busy week
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Platteview girls golf wrapped up a busy week in the Chieftain Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 1, with a season-best fifth-place tournament finish.

BOYS TENNIS: Titans finish third as co-hosts of tournament with Gretna
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
As tournament co-hosts with Gretna on Friday, Sept. 2, Papio South finished third overall in team standings.

BOYS TENNIS: Papio swept by Creighton Prep after winning Lincoln Tournament
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Following a tournament win in Lincoln last weekend, Papillion-La Vista was swept 9-0 by Creighton Prep at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

