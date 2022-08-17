 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inside this week's Papillion Times

Inside this week's Papillion Times

  • 0

Check out what's inside this week's print edition of the Papillion Times. Find a digital replica of the paper by exploring our e-edition. Our newsroom continues to post new stories throughout the week at papilliontimes.com.

Papillion Times 8/17/22

Inside this week's Papillion Times: Aug. 17

Papillion 4-year-old's birthday met with fanfare at Omaha zoo
Papillion

Papillion 4-year-old's birthday met with fanfare at Omaha zoo

  • Updated
  • 0

Juliana woke up on Thursday, Aug. 4, knowing it would be a special day.

Papio NRD to hold free scrap tire collection in Springfield on Sept. 9
Bellevue

Papio NRD to hold free scrap tire collection in Springfield on Sept. 9

  • Updated
  • 0

A free scrap tire collection will take place in Sarpy County thanks to a partnership among the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District…

COLUMN: Here's how gardens can enlist in fight to preserve our pollinators
Papillion

COLUMN: Here's how gardens can enlist in fight to preserve our pollinators

  • Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

We asked some local experts for a refresher course on attracting and sustaining all pollinators in their landscapes.

Letter to the Editor: Save the Monarch, namesake of Papillion
Papillion

Letter to the Editor: Save the Monarch, namesake of Papillion

  • Updated
  • 0

Save the Monarch

Encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely animal protecting its young
Gretna

Encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely animal protecting its young

  • Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County.

Teacher hires keep class sizes managable in most Omaha metro area schools
Papillion

Teacher hires keep class sizes managable in most Omaha metro area schools

  • Joe Dejka and Lauren Wagner Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha metro schools are being affected by staff shortages, but some not as drastically as expected. While some districts lack educators, most will have similar class sizes to last year.

La Vista couple fall for each other after being set up by bowling group
Papillion

La Vista couple fall for each other after being set up by bowling group

  • Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

"We started texting from there and a week later we met for the first time in person and went on our first date. And as they say, the rest is history.”

Jones appointment as Sarpy County treasurer made permanent
Papillion

Jones appointment as Sarpy County treasurer made permanent

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners made Trace Jones the permanent county treasurer at its Aug. 9 meeting.

Google named business of year by Nebraska Diplomats
Papillion

Google named business of year by Nebraska Diplomats

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's largest economic development organization has recognized Google as its Business of the Year for its investments in the state.

MCF distributing Sarpy County ARPA funds to area nonprofits
Bellevue

MCF distributing Sarpy County ARPA funds to area nonprofits

  • Updated
  • 0

Sarpy County awarded $500,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to the Midlands Community Foundation to be distributed to nonprofits working in the county.

SOCCER: Union Omaha starts long home stretch with 1-1 draw
Inthegame

SOCCER: Union Omaha starts long home stretch with 1-1 draw

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday night’s 1-1 draw against the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC began a run of nine of 13 home games for Union Omaha at Werner Park to cl…

VOLLEYBALL: Titans have high expectations as defending state champions
Inthegame

VOLLEYBALL: Titans have high expectations as defending state champions

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

The defending state champion Papillion-La Vista South Titans head into the volleyball season with very high expectations and similar goals.

CROSS COUNTRY: Different approaches for Titan teams after finishing 7th at state last year
Inthegame

CROSS COUNTRY: Different approaches for Titan teams after finishing 7th at state last year

  • Peter Burtnett Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Papio South boys and girls cross country teams have different approaches to the 2022 season after seventh place finishes at state last year.

SOFTBALL: Titans flex offensive firepower after tight start in preseason
Inthegame

SOFTBALL: Titans flex offensive firepower after tight start in preseason

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Papillion-La Vista South softball overcame a tight start in their first scrimmage of the season against Bellevue East, making adjustments to t…

GIRLS GOLF: Papio South returns full team, 4 state qualifiers
Inthegame

GIRLS GOLF: Papio South returns full team, 4 state qualifiers

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

All varsity players return for the Papio South girls golf team, which heads into the season with anticipation.

BOYS TENNIS: Monarchs aim to make top 10 at state tournament
Inthegame

BOYS TENNIS: Monarchs aim to make top 10 at state tournament

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Finishing just outside of the top 10 at the state tournament last year, the Papillion-La Vista boys tennis aims to crack into that upper echel…

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert