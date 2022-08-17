Check out what's inside this week's print edition of the Papillion Times. Find a digital replica of the paper by exploring our e-edition. Our newsroom continues to post new stories throughout the week at papilliontimes.com.
Inside this week's Papillion Times: Aug. 17
Juliana woke up on Thursday, Aug. 4, knowing it would be a special day.
A free scrap tire collection will take place in Sarpy County thanks to a partnership among the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District…
We asked some local experts for a refresher course on attracting and sustaining all pollinators in their landscapes.
Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County.
Omaha metro schools are being affected by staff shortages, but some not as drastically as expected. While some districts lack educators, most will have similar class sizes to last year.
"We started texting from there and a week later we met for the first time in person and went on our first date. And as they say, the rest is history.”
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners made Trace Jones the permanent county treasurer at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Nebraska's largest economic development organization has recognized Google as its Business of the Year for its investments in the state.
Sarpy County awarded $500,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to the Midlands Community Foundation to be distributed to nonprofits working in the county.
Saturday night’s 1-1 draw against the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC began a run of nine of 13 home games for Union Omaha at Werner Park to cl…
The defending state champion Papillion-La Vista South Titans head into the volleyball season with very high expectations and similar goals.
Papio South boys and girls cross country teams have different approaches to the 2022 season after seventh place finishes at state last year.
Papillion-La Vista South softball overcame a tight start in their first scrimmage of the season against Bellevue East, making adjustments to t…
All varsity players return for the Papio South girls golf team, which heads into the season with anticipation.
Finishing just outside of the top 10 at the state tournament last year, the Papillion-La Vista boys tennis aims to crack into that upper echel…