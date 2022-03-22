Iowa Western students, veterans work to restore Vietnam-era chopper

Iowa Western Community College students are restoring a Vietnam-era helicopter with the help of veteran volunteers.

The UH-1 Huey, owned by the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation, will not need to fly but will be placed on permanent display in a public park in Papillion that will be called the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, according to Tom Brown, president of the foundation. The park is just south of Sum-Tur Amphitheater and about three miles from Omaha National Cemetery.

“We have a 50-year lease of the property from the City of Papillion,” he said.

The park will feature a granite wall engraved with the names of the 396 Nebraskans who died in the Vietnam War, as well as the chopper and 11 granite obelisks, Brown said.

Vietnam veteran George Abbott, secretary-treasurer of the foundation, said he was “very” excited about the chopper being restored for use in the park.

“It is a key piece of this memorial to the 396 Nebraskans who died in this conflict,” he said.

“Part of the memorial was always going to be a helicopter,” Brown said. “We were just going to keep looking until we found one.”

Brown was transported on Hueys while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His unit provided support to ground troops by replenishing food, bandages, ammunition and other supplies. There were also Hueys that served as gunships during the war, he said.

Abbott, one of at least 10 veterans who have helped with the restoration project, remembered seeing Hueys from his vantage point as a gunnery officer on a destroyer off the coast of Vietnam.

“We witnessed these Huey workhorses carrying troops and supplies in and out of strategic battle zones and provided gunfire support to these troops,” he said.

As it turned out, the whirlybird for the memorial had to travel a long way before it could be prepared for its final resting place in Papillion.

“I had put a request in our veterans magazine (The VVA Veteran) that we were looking for one,” Brown said. “One of the gentlemen in Vermont happened to read it. They were good enough they donated the chopper to us.”

The offer from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 116 in Bennington, Vermont came with the stipulation that the Nebraska group take responsibility for having the helicopter transported. Chapter 116 held the helicopter for almost two years while the Nebraska organization raised funds for the move. About $5,000 later, the chopper was loaded onto a flatbed truck and transported from Bennington, Vermont to Bennington, Nebraska.

It was after the bird had landed that Iowa Western became involved.

“I was approached by J.R. Richardson from Bellevue University,” said Dylan Driscoll, chair of Iowa Western’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program. “They were looking for a place to house the chopper while they worked on it.

“We’re really excited about being part of this and having the veterans come in and talk to the students — that’s been really big, too,” he said.

Bellevue University, which has a strong Veterans Affairs program, has facilitated the project by lining up parties to fill different roles, Driscoll said.

“It has a lot of Vietnam history behind it, which makes it that much more interesting,” he said.

The Huey arrived at Iowa Western on May 15, 2021 on a flatbed trailer, Driscoll said. With the height of the trailer and the weight of the chopper, two forklifts were used to unload it. The technical work didn’t start until last fall, but there were a few students who hung around as the spring semester wrapped up and helped clean it out.

“It had been sitting in a field in Vermont, and it was rough,” he said. “It was dirty and in a bunch of pieces.”

Inside, the floor was covered with sand, dirt, etc. Driscoll said.

“It stunk.”

Aviation student Jacob Jones said he even cleaned birds’ nests out of it.

Driscoll said about a dozen students have helped with the restoration process, which is still underway.

“A lot of what we’ve done is remove components we don’t need to get rid of the weight,” said Josh Wadhams, another student. “Part of our job is going to be beautification.”

The surface of the chopper had spots with rust and corrosion that had to be removed. The group is trying to find a shade of paint to cover the bare sports that will match the weathered look of the original so it looks authentic, he said.

Wadhams served in the U.S. Air Force from 2001-07, then worked for the Air Force as a private contractor for 11 years. He was a technician but specialized in ejection systems.

“I got a lot of mechanical skills, but as far as knowledge, I lacked a lot of what we learn here,” he said.

Now, Wadhams is using his GI Bill to earn an associate degree and get full certification as an aviation maintenance technologist.

Aidan Brown, who’s also working toward an associate degree, has worked grinding off rust and corrosion and removing wires. He removed some of the floor panels to gain access to much of the wiring.

“Most of the engine is out, the transmission’s out, most of the hydraulics are out,” he said. “There’s some cabling left.”

Aidan Brown moved to the Omaha metro from Scotland last July to marry his girlfriend, which he did in August. Back in Scotland, he had worked at one of Glasgow’s two airports handling baggage.

“I was interested in aviation, and this was close to where we were staying,” he said of Iowa Western.

William Newstrom of Omaha helped put floor panels back on and tighten the screws. He also applied an anti-rust agent and helped lift a pilot/co-pilot seat into place, which took two people. Nathaniel Rokes of Omaha opened an access panel underneath the bird so he could pull out hydraulic lines — again, to reduce weight.

However, some weight will be added, too, Driscoll said.

“We’re having a transmission mock-up made,” he said.

That will give them a place to attach the mast that will hold the rotor blades — and add a little weight to hold the chopper in place.

“It’s got to be heavy-built to withstand the winds,” Driscoll said.

One of the challenges of the project is finding parts for the 53-year-old aircraft.

“It was missing a ton of parts that we needed — even for static display,” he said.

Still needed are rotor blades, linkages and counterweights, as well as a few smaller parts. Another puzzle is how to restore the tail boom, which was sawed off instead of being removed by unscrewing the four bolts that held it in place.

“It’s been kind of a long process and an educational process for all those involved,” Brown said.

When the Huey is in place, New Century Art Guild of Elk Horn, Iowa will add several granite figurines to the display, Driscoll said.

“There are a lot of Hueys around the U.S., but I’ve never seen one with statuary like that — so, to me, that’s going to set it apart a little bit,” he said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on March 29 (National Vietnam Veterans Day) at the park, Brown said. Former Secretary of Defense and Nebraska Senator Chuck Hagel will speak, and Papillion Mayor David Black will serve as master of ceremonies.

Construction of the structures in the park is expected to begin in early April, with opening scheduled for March 29, 2023.

