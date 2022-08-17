Jones appointment as Sarpy County treasurer made permanent

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners made Trace Jones the permanent county treasurer at its Aug. 9 meeting.

Jones had served as interim treasurer since April 2021 following the dismissal of former treasurer Brian Zuger.

The County Board unanimously passed a resolution appointing him for the remainder of the current term, which ends in December. Sarpy County Judge Todd Hutton administered the oath of office.

“Sometimes in life, you are looking for someone that can hit a double,” Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly said, using a baseball metaphor. “Well, Trace was normally a stand up triple or a home run hitter on every task or every job ever given.”

“Not only did he step into it, but he embraced it and ran with it,” Kelly continued. “And, by any measure of merit that I can see, he turned our Treasurer’s Office around into one of the best offices in the state.”

Jones previously served as Sarpy County’s veteran services officer after time in the private sector and a 28-year career in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a command chief master sergeant.

Kelly praised Jones efficiency in the Treasurer’s Office, noting new procedures to ensure accuracy and changes to customer services.

“We’ve overcome a lot of adversity over the past 16 months, and we are better because of it,” Jones said.

The board removed Zuger, who was elected in 2018, after a report by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts detailed numerous accounting errors, including miscalculated tax payments to school districts, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping.

In July, Sarpy County District Court Judge Geoffrey C. Hall dismissed Zuger’s request to overturn his removal from office. The court found the County Board provided appropriate due process and conducted “a fair and impartial hearing.”

Zuger was defeated in the May primary for re-election to the office by Jones, who is the Republican nominee. Jones is running unopposed in November, following the removal of Democratic nominee Kim Young from the ballot for upcoming general election.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington ruled Young ineligible to be a candidate under state law. The election commission found Young had not properly filed a Statement of Financial Interest form with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.