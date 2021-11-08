Kelly named chamber’s Elected Official of the Year

LA VISTA — Sarpy County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Kelly received the Elected Official of the Year award from the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce at the 2021 Awards Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Embassy Suites.
“Under Commissioner Kelly’s leadership, Sarpy County has set the new standard on vision and planning,” the chamber said during the program.
They cited Kelly’s leadership and foresight in approving the construction of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center to address overcrowding and mental health needs in the existing facility, as well as his push to expand Platteview Road into a major expressway.
They also commended Kelly’s work as the county’s representative on the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency Board, which is building a sanitary sewer system to support growth and development in southern Sarpy County.
“It takes a strong leader to work with other leaders to reach such a large goal,” the chamber said.
Kelly has represented District 1 on the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners since 2013. He is currently serving his sixth-consecutive term as chairman of the board. Kelly represents the commissioners on the Sarpy/Cass Board of Health, Grow Sarpy and Sarpy County Merit Commission.
“Providing public service as an elected official is the most rewarding thing I have ever done,” Kelly said. “The county board team I lead has a simple goal: to make a difference everyday by improving our county in a positive way. So, this award is really recognition of the entire board’s effort. What a thrill and an honor to know that others recognize and appreciate the effort.”
Kelly’s service to the Sarpy County community extends beyond his role as commissioner. He serves on the Board of Directors for the 55th Wing Association and the Papillion La Vista Community School’s Foundation. He is also an active member of the Offutt Advisory Council, Omaha Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Advisory Group, the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Kelly served in the United States Air Force for 27 years, retiring as colonel. He is currently the vice president and program manager for Contract Operations for the Garrett Group.