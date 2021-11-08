Kelly named chamber’s Elected Official of the Year

LA VISTA — Sarpy County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Kelly received the Elected Official of the Year award from the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce at the 2021 Awards Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Embassy Suites.

“Under Commissioner Kelly’s leadership, Sarpy County has set the new standard on vision and planning,” the chamber said during the program.

They cited Kelly’s leadership and foresight in approving the construction of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center to address overcrowding and mental health needs in the existing facility, as well as his push to expand Platteview Road into a major expressway.

They also commended Kelly’s work as the county’s representative on the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency Board, which is building a sanitary sewer system to support growth and development in southern Sarpy County.

“It takes a strong leader to work with other leaders to reach such a large goal,” the chamber said.

Kelly has represented District 1 on the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners since 2013. He is currently serving his sixth-consecutive term as chairman of the board. Kelly represents the commissioners on the Sarpy/Cass Board of Health, Grow Sarpy and Sarpy County Merit Commission.