Kelly to lead Sarpy County Board in 2022

PAPILLION -- The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners selected Don Kelly to serve as chair for a seventh-consecutive term during its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting on Jan. 12.

Kelly represents District 1 and was first elected to the board in 2012.

In a press release, Kelly said 2022 “is going to be a critical year for Sarpy in terms of providing the high quality infrastructure and services to residents and business owners.”

“We’re investing in major roadway projects across the county, including Giles, Cornhusker and Platteview,” Kelly said. “The Wastewater Agency is going to start construction on a new sanitary sewer system in southern Sarpy; and we’re on track to finish the new Sarpy County Correctional Center, which will serve the county’s needs now and well into the future.”

Commissioner Angi Burmeister, who represents District 3, will serve as vice chair. She has been a member of the board since 2019.

“As we work toward completing these once-in-a-generation projects, we will continue to work with vision to the future, and our focus will remain on providing quality needed services while protecting the taxpayers’ interests and the bottom line,” Burmeister said.

Kelly and Burmeister will also serve as chair and vice chair of the Board of Equalization.

In other action, the county board proclaimed the week of Jan. 23 to 29 as School Choice Week.

“This reminds us that we have great schools in Nebraska, and we have great choices on where to educate our children, and those choices include public school, private schools, parochial or religious schools, and homeschooling,” Kelly said.

With a relatively short agenda, the board swept through three actions relating to designating an area south of Gretna near the west side of 234th Street and north of Highway 6 to residential estates, creating a one-lot subdivision.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

