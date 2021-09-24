 Skip to main content
Klug announces bid for re-election to County Board
Klug Announces Bid for Re-election to County Board - p1
Adam Branting

Sarpy County Commissioner David Klug announced Thursday that he would seek re-election to the Sarpy County Board.

Klug was elected to represent District 2 in 2018. Prior to being elected to the County Board, he served on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board.

 “During my short time on the County Board we have had to overcome many challenges,” Klug said in a press release. “While facing historic flooding and a global pandemic, we have been able to come together to address the most pressing issues facing our county.

“When I first ran for the County Board, I pledged to lead efforts to make Sarpy County a model for economic development in Nebraska. I believe that our fiscally responsible policies and forethought in planning have helped make this a reality, even while having to overcome extreme challenges. While many areas closed during the pandemic, we kept Sarpy County open for business. We led the way.”

In 2021, Commissioner Klug introduced a resolution declaring Sarpy County as a "Second Amendment Sanctuary County.” The resolution passed unanimously.

“I will always fight to uphold our constitutional rights,” he said.

Klug graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science, and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. Klug and his wife have one child and reside in La Vista.

