La Vista City Council approves budgets, leaves levy unchanged

The La Vista City Council approved its two-year budget for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 with no change in the city’s property tax levy.

While the $94.1 million allocated for fiscal 2023 is a steep increase from the the prior year’s $77.6 million, the additional $14.8 includes $11.7 million of capital improvement funds that went unspent last year.

There is also a $2.5 million economic development program fund grant made for the Astro music venue at the City Centre. It is anticipated this amount will be paid out in the coming fiscal year.

The fiscal 2024 budget is $57.4 million.

The property tax levy will remain at $0.54 per $100 dollars of assessed valuation, the same as last year. The owner of a home valued at $165,000 would pay $891 in property taxes, or $74.25 per month, according the city.

City officials said much of the budget expenditures for improvements are necessary as La Vista is expecting an additional 20,000 inhabitants in the next decade, more than doubling the population.

Moreover, the increase of “daytime population” — workers, shoppers and tourists — creates a greater impact on city services from infrastructure to public safety.

The budget provides notable spending on the city’s bigger projects around the new City Centre, including The Link and improvements to Central Park.

Sarpy County will hold an all-county tax hearing on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:05 p.m. at Papillion La Vista South High School, 10799 Highway 370.

Under a new state law, government entities that propose an increase of 2% or more in their property tax collections on existing property must appear at the all-county hearing, where each participating subdivision will give a brief presentation about the rationale for an increase, followed by public testimony.

Though not required to attend, La Vista officials plan to attend the hearing.