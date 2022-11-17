La Vista City Council plays musical chairs

The La Vista City Council will have one new face and a slightly different makeup come January.

None of the elected candidates faced opposition in either the primary or general elections. However, due to redistricting and the resignation of Ward 1 council member Mike Crawford in March, there has been a shift in ward representation.

Longtime Ward 2 council member Terrilyn Quick, who was not running for reelection this year, was appointed to fill Crawford’s term in April. Her term will end in 2024.

Quick’s Ward 2 seat, which is temporarily filled by Josh Frey, was won by Kelly Sell, who has been the Ward 4 council member since 2006. He also served two terms on the council in the 1990s.

Newcomer Kevin Wetuski will represent Ward 4 in January. An electrician by trade, he is the training director of the Omaha Joint Electrical Apprenticeship and Training Committee. He previously ran against council member Jim Frederick in 2020.

"This time, I did no campaigning. Didn't have an opponent this year, so it was pretty nice, actually. Just talking to the neighbors,” Wetuski said with a laugh. "Biggest feedback I got was 'Are you sure you want to do this?' And I did, and everybody wished me luck."

Wetuski has served on the La Vista Planning Commission for the past eight years, and said he wanted to “stay involved, and move on. City Council was next, I guess."

"I want to see the city grow like it has been,” he said. “We still got the small town feel, but we are growing.”

Also reelected is Ward 1 council member Kim Thomas to his third term, and Alan Ronan for an eighth term representing Ward 3.