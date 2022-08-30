La Vista Community Center adds special preschool activities

The second Thursday of each month will feature a special activity and a short storytime during the first hour of Preschool Playtime at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd.
There is no cost for preschoolers to play. Upcoming activities include:
- Freeze Dance - Sept. 8, 10-11 a.m.
- Parachute Play - Oct. 13, 10-11 a.m.
- Simon Says - Nov. 10, 10-11 a.m.
- Red Light Green Light - Dec. 8, 10-11 a.m.
Normal Preschool Playtime open gym will follow these guided play activities from 11 a.m. to noon on the above dates. Regular Preschool Playtime runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.