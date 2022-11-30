 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Vista community welcomes Santa to light up Christmas tree outside City Hall

Santa Claus arrives at La Vista City Hall and, with the help of a firefighter, uses his pixie dust to illuminate the Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
The City of La Vista held its annual tree lighting cerebration on Monday, Nov. 30. Santa arrived around 6 p.m. to light the city’s tree. The City of La Vista also offered a free soup supper and entertainment in the La Vista Community Center. After the ceremony, Santa and his reindeer moved over to Santa’s Workshop in Central Park.
A choir from Papillion La Vista High School is recorded by the crowd outside La Vista City Hall prior to the tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 28.
Santa is lowered by a Papillion Fire Department apparatus after lighting the tree outside La Vista City Hall on Monday, Nov. 28.
Santa addresses the crowd while he's raised high into the air by a Papillion Fire Department apparatus during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony outside La Vista City Hall on Monday, Nov. 28.
A family takes a photo in the Winter Wonderland holiday light display outside Santa's Workshop in La Vista's Central Park on Monday, Nov. 28.
A choir from Papillion La Vista High School performs outside La Vista City Hall prior to the tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 28.
A choir from Papillion La Vista High School performs outside La Vista City Hall prior to the tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 28.
