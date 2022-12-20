La Vista declares snow emergency; Papillion announces closures

The City of La Vista has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The declaration is scheduled to expire on noon Friday, Dec. 23.

The city asks that all vehicles be moved from from residential streets to allow plow crews a clear path.

Additionally, the City of Papillion announced the following closures related to the winter weather:

• The Sump Memorial Library and the Digital Library at Papillion Landing will close 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, and remain closed Thursday, Dec. 22. They will reopen late at noon Friday.