La Vista dishing up free pancakes this fall

The City of La Vista will hold a series of community outreach events across town designed to give residents an opportunity to meet with their municipal elected officials.
Pancakes in the Park will take place on four Saturday mornings, from 8 to 10 a.m. each session, in September and October. The event offers free pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice from The Pancake Man to anyone in attendance.
The events will be held by ward. (Find your ward at tinyurl.com/lavistawards.) The schedule is:
- Ardmore Park, 6830 Michelle Ave. (Ward I), Sept. 10
- Central Park Lakes, 8305 Park View Blvd. (Ward II), Oct. 1.
- Southwinds Park, 8120 S. 92nd Ave. (Ward III), Oct. 8
- Val Verde Park, 9600 Centennial Road (Ward IV), Oct. 15.