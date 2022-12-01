La Vista holding third annual food drive

The City of La Vista is collecting donations for the Tri-City Food Pantry as part of its third annual Helping Hands Food Drive.

Residents are asked to donate boxes of Hamburger Helper, Chicken Helper and Tuna Helper, according to a statement from the city. The food pantry will pair those with the necessary meat and be able to distribute to community members.

Donations of other items will be accepted as well, but please check the pantry's current needs list at tricitypantry.org.

Donations will be accepted at the following locations through December:

• La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd.

• La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road

• La Vista Police Department, 7701 S. 96th St.

• La Vista Public Works, 9900 Portal Road

• Vivere Leasing Office, 8216 City Centre Drive

More information about the food drive is available at cityoflavista.org/helpinghands.