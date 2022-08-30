La Vista implements new strategy for street paving

In a video earlier this month, the city explained why the preventative maintenance process that will be used in other upcoming street improvement projects around the city.

"The $210,000 project included grinding the top half-inch of concrete off of all of the streets in the area followed by an asphalt layer over the remaining concrete," according to the video. "This method is a key strategy in the city's pavement management plan, which calls for being proactive in maintaining the city's good streets and working to fix the streets that have degraded in quality."