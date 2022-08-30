La Vista implements new strategy for street paving

The City of La Vista implemented the first use of a paving method called ultra-thin bonded asphalt surface in the Giles Corner neighborhood.
In a video earlier this month, the city explained why the preventative maintenance process that will be used in other upcoming street improvement projects around the city.
"The $210,000 project included grinding the top half-inch of concrete off of all of the streets in the area followed by an asphalt layer over the remaining concrete," according to the video. "This method is a key strategy in the city's pavement management plan, which calls for being proactive in maintaining the city's good streets and working to fix the streets that have degraded in quality."
Using UBAS allows crews to grind up any future imperfections and seal the roadway with a new surface.