La Vista makes family evict ducks

The La Vista City Council decided not to take up a change to city ordinance to allow a resident to keep his pet ducks.

The request to change the city’s ordinance prohibiting keeping birds or fowl as pets within city limits was made by Tyler Kroeger, who came before the council during public comment on Jun 7 to plead the case of his three pet ducks.

Kroeger had received a citation the animals violated city code — specifically Section 7.14.02 of the City of La Vista Zoning Ordinance, which reads, “No bird or fowl shall be allowed within residential or commercial zoning districts.”

Kroeger said he had purchased the ducks — named Aflac, Sylvie and Princess — to help his girlfriend, Jessica Streitmatter, through a difficult pregnancy. She told the council that her anxiety was through the roof, but the ducks forced her get outside to care for them. They soothed her, she said.

“I’ve always wanted ducks since I was a little girl,” Streitmatter said.

The ducks have lived in a pen in Kroeger’s yard for more than a year before the citation was issued. Neighbors had testified the ducks were quiet, never bit anybody, beloved by children and had brought the block together.

Lynda Schafer, who called herself the neighbors’ spokesperson, ran through a list of surrounding communities including Bellevue, Gretna and Omaha that allowed fowl. Most communities do have limits on the number and type of birds, and usually require a permit.

“They provide me and my family great happiness,” Kroeger told the council. “I would have to see the ducks taken away from my beautiful wife and eight month old baby,”

Kroeger said prior to the meeting that he hoped officials “will change the law, maybe on a case-by-case basis.” But the council did not, indicating they had no intention of changing the ordinance by denying the issue be placed on the next meeting’s agenda.

“If you make an exception to an ordinance, you no longer have an ordinance,” Mayor Douglas Kindig said.

At the council’s meeting last week, the city made one major decision. Council members decided that the new swimming pool will be placed on the west side of 84th Street in Central Park.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd.

