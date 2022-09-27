La Vista man's comedic open mics, podcasts poke fun at current events

Since he was a child, Caleb Salvatore of La Vista has aspired to be a stand up comedian.

As the class clown, he got into a little bit of trouble, a lot, Salvatore said.

A strong writer, when he started doing stand up comedy in the summer of 2019, he already had the necessary skills needed to succeed.

People often think that if they can make their friends laugh, they’d make a good comedian. But there’s more to it than that, Salvatore said, like the writing and timing.

In terms of written words, Salvatore said one needs to be capable of drafting a funny lead-up to the end of their joke. They have to follow writing structures like the Rule of Threes, where a trio of comedies builds on one another consecutively.

Salvatore doesn’t have a specific writing routine. He doesn’t like to force himself to sit down and write; he can’t focus like that, he said. Instead, he writes down jokes as they come to him — when he’s out and about and notices something, or when something just pops into his head.

When a joke appears, Salvatore stops what he’s doing to quickly type it up on his phone. Several years into comedy, his friends now realize he’s not being rude — just writing down his ideas before he forgets.

He works through those jokes on stage, sometimes at open mics and sometimes at scheduled shows.

When Salvatore first started comedy, he went to open mics two to four times every week, on top of practicing in front of the mirror.

With more experience, he’s since scaled back to have a better balance in his life. Now, Salvatore attends only one open mic regularly. It’s the mic he co-hosts, which takes place at 9 p.m. on Thursdays at Omaha’s Beach House Bar & Grill.

For the last year, Salvatore also has run a monthly show called “Harmful Content Comedy.” It’s a space where people can speak freely, without the fear of being kicked off the stage for being too controversial. Here, he said, comics can take chances they might not normally dare.

People need to remember that it’s just comedy, Salvatore said. Often he doesn’t actually believe some of the jokes he’s telling.

Growing up having a “weird” childhood, Salvatore said he’s always used black humor as a coping mechanism. He can be sad about something, he said, or laugh about it and move on.

“The best way to take power away from something bad is to laugh about it,” Salvatore said.

He often jokes about current events, since it’s fresh in people’s minds. Salvatore also enjoys telling stories from his childhood, or talking about his interracial relationship. His goal is to get one laugh every 8 to 10 seconds.

Though he’s mostly memorized, for longer sets Salvatore writes down jokes on his tattoo-covered arms because it’s hard to notice.

Salvatore has traveled throughout the Midwest for comedy — visiting Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

“I’ve seen a lot of places I never would have had any desire to see otherwise,” Salvatore joked.

His next performance will be Oct. 29 at Beach House. It will be a Halloween party.

On top of stand up, Salvatore hosts two weekly podcasts called “Bread and Circuses” and “That’s Based.”

“That’s Based” is new, with the first episode released in mid-September. It’s his first time having a producer, working with Outlaw Streamers Network.

The point of “That’s Based” is to poke fun at the world. The motto is “the end is near, and we’re going to laugh about it,” Salvatore said. He’ll take the week’s big news story — whether the topic is celebrities or politics — and talk about it using written and improv jokes.

He hopes to be informative while making people laugh. While doing debate in high school, Salvatore learned that insults alone make the speaker appear unintelligent, but having facts behind the jokes can add value.

Find more on “Bread and Circuses” at facebook.com/BreadAndCircusesShow. Find more on “That’s Based” at outlawstreamers.com/thatsbased.