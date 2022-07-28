La Vista Middle School teacher's art featured at Papillion City Hall gallery

During countless family camping trips growing up, Deb Allen of Papillion said she used the opportunity to create art. She’d always come prepared to draw with a notebook in hand.

Her art continued into high school. She was published in a few magazines as a young artist.

But when Allen got older, she started a family as a stay-at-home mom, then began working in accounting. Being an artist wasn’t lucrative enough, she said, so priorities changed. However, her passion for the arts, specifically painting, never faded. She was still an artist in her spare time.

In her 40s, Allen decided it was time to focus more on her artwork. Her family was supportive of Allen quitting her job and going back to school full time.

“I've always been an avid painter, but I decided that maybe I needed to expand my knowledge of art a little bit,” Allen said. “It's probably one of the best decisions I made.”

She started college in 2009, and soon after earned a degree in studio art, art history and English from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Now, the artist is being featured at the Papillion’s City Hall art gallery. While Allen said she’s nervous whether people will like her work, she’s very honored and excited to have this opportunity.

The gallery is located inside City Hall at 122 E. Third St. Building hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The show runs from now until Sept. 30.

The timing worked out great, she said, as family visiting for a reunion were able to see the gallery.

Many of the pieces on display are birds, which Allen loves painting. Currently, she’s working on a painting of a hummingbird.

“Birds are small, but they have a tremendous amount of detail in them — from the feathers to the beak to the eyeballs to their claws,” Allen said.

Allen also enjoys painting sceneries. She’s often inspired by pictures people send her or she finds in magazines.

“I like for my paintings to look like a photograph,” Allen said. “I really try to stay to what’s true to nature.”

She uses her home studio — the entire upstairs of her house — to mostly paint oil and watercolor pieces.

By day, Allen is an English language learners teacher at La Vista Middle School. She followed in her daughters footsteps — they are both teachers — and started working in education five years ago after receiving a Masters in Education from the College of St. Mary’s.

“I call this my encore career,” Allen said.

Allen often implements art into her curriculum.

“Kids really, really make connections with visuals,” Allen said. “Not everyone is an artist, but there's beauty in all art.”

Those interested in buying her work can email 4784deb@gmail.com.