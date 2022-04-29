La Vista native earns Goldwater Scholarship

LINCOLN -- Sarah Altman, a junior majoring in biological systems engineering at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, has earned a Goldwater Scholarship to support her pursuit of a research career.

A La Vista native, Altman has conducted research through Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experiences program and the National Institutes of Health’s INBRE Scholars program. Her work includes laboratory experiences investigating breast cancer metastasis and examining treatments against RNA viruses at UNL, and investigating vaccines for pancreatic cancer at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Altman, a member of the University Honors Program, hopes to earn a doctoral degree in biomedical engineering and work in genetic engineering and biomaterials — applying that knowledge to cancer immunotherapy technologies.

“(The field) is so new and rapidly expanding, so I really do have an opportunity, especially with the help of the Goldwater Scholarship, to be at the forefront and work with technologies as they are being developed and improved,” Altman said.

Altman said she hopes her research will help improve public health. While there is no cure for cancer, she said immunotherapy techniques hold a lot of promise.

“My research efforts, and the efforts of everybody in the field and beyond, can work toward creating those big, tangible impacts for public health,” she said.

Altman is among 417 college sophomores and juniors nationally who were awarded 2022 Goldwater Scholarships. The scholarship, which honors the late Sen. Barry Goldwater, was designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics.