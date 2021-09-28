La Vista natives join Clifton Cohort at UNL

Thirty-five students, including two from La Vista, have been selected in the latest cohort of Clifton Builders at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Jack Patzner and Ethen Lamp join the Clifton Strengths Institute, which enables students to learn, study alongside and network with fellow entrepreneurial-minded individuals. This is the program’s sixth year.
Builders declare a Clifton Builders management major or minor, participate in activities in the College of Business, consult with local businesses and more.
Designed by Gallup Chairman and CEO Jim Clifton, the program aims to help Nebraska, the nation and the world identify the next generation of high-achieving leaders, entrepreneurs and business developers. Students are admitted to the program based on a combination of their Gallup Builder Profile 10 assessment results, application strength and interview performance.
“The program was created to find and develop entrepreneurs, startup types, rainmakers and extraordinarily talented salespeople and leaders — people who have a natural gift to create economic energy where none existed before,” Clifton said.
Tim Hodges, executive director of the Clifton Strengths Institute and assistant professor of practice in management, said the Clifton Builders management major and minor equips students with tools to build, lead and manage people. The program consists of three tracks: business builder, team builder and community builder. Experiential components of each track provide students with elite real-world experiences that will make them a disruptive force in industry.
“The students in our Clifton Builders Program have natural talents that help them create a positive impact in their communities, businesses and teams,” Hodges said. “They have been called ‘disruptive’ — a term not always seen as a positive. But we believe there is no changing the future without disrupting the present. Disruption is not a threat, it is an invitation to move on and to redefine normal, especially in trying times such as a pandemic. These students have what it takes to lead us to a better future.”