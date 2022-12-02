La Vista offers opportunities to meet, send letter to Santa

Sure, you can write a letter, but sometimes it's better to talk face-to-face.

Santa will be welcoming families to visit him in his magical workshop in La Vista's Central Park throughout the next few weeks.

Visitors to Santa's Workshop will also be able to see reindeer, walk through the La Vista Wonderland holiday light display and enjoy cookies from Mrs. Claus. The annual holiday event is filled with photo opportunities inside and outside the workshop.

Find Santa during the following times:

• Friday, Dec. 2, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 9, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. (no reindeer)

Santa's Workshop is located at 8305 Park View Blvd. Be prepared to wait outside if the workshop is at capacity.

If you'd rather send a letter -- or perhaps use it as a reminder to your one-on-one meeting -- there are two special mailboxes in La Vista to collect letters to Santa.

Draw a picture, write a note or otherwise share your Christmas wish list by Dec. 13 and be sure to include a name and return address so Santa knows where to send his reply.

Find the mailboxes outside Santa's Workshop or inside the La Vista Public Library near the front desk at 9110 Giles Road.