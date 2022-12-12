La Vista, Papillion councils swear in their new members

In La Vista, Mayor Douglas Kindig, left, swears in reelected City council members Kelly Sell, Alan Ronan and Kim Thomas. Kevin Wetuski, newly elected representative for Ward 4, was unable to attend the council meeting. He has signed his oath and officially taken office. The council voted to rename Thomas as council president.
CITY OF LA VISTA
In Papillion, from left, council members Tom Mumgaard, Steve Sunde, newly elected Dave Fanslau and Steve Engberg are sworn in by Judge David Arteburn of the Nebraska Court of Appeals.
CITY OF PAPILLION
Mayor David Black, left, is sworn in by Judge David Arteburn.
Sure, you can write a letter, but sometimes it’s better to talk face-to-face.
1 of 3
In La Vista, Mayor Douglas Kindig, left, swears in reelected City council members Kelly Sell, Alan Ronan and Kim Thomas. Kevin Wetuski, newly elected representative for Ward 4, was unable to attend the council meeting. He has signed his oath and officially taken office. The council voted to rename Thomas as council president.