La Vista proposes increasing restaurant tax, extending half-cent sales tax

La Vista voters will be asked to approve two sales tax measures on the November general election ballot.

The first question is whether to continue the city’s half-cent sales tax to fund street improvements. The tax has been in place since 1990, but it is due to expire in 2025. The measure would extend the sales tax for 30 years.

More than $35 million in revenue for La Vista street projects has been raised over the years, according to the city, shifting the burden from residents’ property taxes to shoppers from around the region who frequent La Vista businesses.

If the annual revenue of $2.6 million were replaced by property taxes, the city estimates it would result in a 21% increase -- about 11 cents -- to the city's current levy of 54 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Such a rate hike would increase a typical homeowner's tax bill, based on a house valued at $169,100, from $913 per year to $1,103 per year for city services.

The second question going before voters would increase the city’s restaurant and drinking places occupation tax from 1.5% to 2.5%.

The increase would raise more than $700,000 annually, according to the city. The tax applies to “cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, caterers, as well as restaurants or drinking places in grocery or convenience stores, and it applies to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.”

Council members were told La Vista's rapid growth has placed greater stress on city infrastructure. With nearly 90% of sales in the city coming from visitors, it would shift the cost burden of repairs and improvements from local residents to visiting consumers.

The La Vista City Council approved the ballot measures at its July 19 meeting for the Nov. 8 election.

Council Member Kelly Sell said the taxes were “a good and noble effort to pay for all the improvements that have been made.”